Qatar 2026 World Cup Preview: Things Can Only Get Better

In 2022, Qatar became the worst-performing host nation in World Cup history, losing all three matches. But this is the first time the country has qualified on sporting merit and it is an opportunity to demonstrate any steps forward taken since that humbling experience on home soil.

One of the few teams likely to be unfazed by the potentially scorching North American summer, Qatar will likely escape the worst of it by playing in the cooler West Coast cities of San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver—but advancing is still a major uphill battle.

Quite a few Qatar players are veteran pros used to success within the Gulf region—like Hassan Al Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem and Boualem Khoukhi—but aren’t massively tested on a wider international scale against the caliber of opponents they will soon face.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 10W-5L-3D

: 10W-5L-3D Goals for / against : 37 / 28

: 37 / 28 Top scorer : Almoez Ali (12)

: Almoez Ali (12) Assist leader: Akram Afif (11)

Qatar had to play three rounds of AFC qualifying, racking up 18 matches in the process, with a 2–1 win over neighboring United Arab Emirates in Doha in October eventually doing the job.

But losing five of 10 matches in the second phase, necessitated an extra round and highlighted shortcomings against limited continental peers—something that could be blown wide open by superior opposition in the World Cup group stage.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Qatar vs. Switzerland Saturday, June 13 Levi’s Stadium Canada vs. Qatar Thursday, June 18 BC Place Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Wednesday, June 24 Lumen Field

Manager: Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui brings enormous experience to Qatar. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team: Since May 2025

Since May 2025 Manager meter: Under pressure to deliver

Sacked by Spain on the eve of the 2018 World Cup for lining up a post-tournament deal with Real Madrid on the sly, Lopetegui has a point to prove. At his best, he can build teams into trophy winners—like he did with Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League six years ago.

But too many of his appointments, since moving away from an earlier career in youth team coaching with Real Madrid and the Spanish federation, offer initial promise before fading badly.

How Qatar Plays

Preferred formation(s) : 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3

: 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 Style: Possession-based

Possession-based Key strengths : Short passing game, team chemistry

: Short passing game, team chemistry Key weaknesses: Predictability, lacking physicality

Qatar has imported its football identity from Spain, with former manager Félix Sánchez—born in Barcelona—playing a huge role in the development of that over several years. He departed once the team flamed out at the 2022 World Cup, but Lopetegui is a fourth Spaniard out of six managers to hold the job in the last nine years—the two others have been Portuguese.

It means a style of play that is symptomatic of that extended Spanish influence, favoring ball retention and patient buildup. Fluidity in the frontline and short, high-tempo passing is the ideal. But while it has worked at regional or continental level in the past, sufficient technical quality to pull that off on the biggest stage is a potential issue.

Ones to Watch

Akram Afif is the standout but Mohamed Al Mannai has the potential. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images, KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

X-Factor: Akram Afif is a superstar of Qatari soccer, winning several league titles and other club trophies with Al Sadd, topping the domestic goalscoring and assist charts in multiple seasons and winning the Best Footballer in Asia award in 2024.

Breakout Star: In order for Afif to flourish, there needs to be a creative force behind him fashioning opportunities. That’s the role of the 22-year-old midfielder Mohamed Al Mannai who was named the best under-23 player by the Qatar FA in 2024–25.

What Qatar Will Be Wearing

Qatar’s jerseys are thing of a beauty. | Adidas

It’s a simple but classy approach from Adidas for Qatar in 2026.

The maroon home jersey plays on the design of the national flag to give it a little more edge, while the change strip offers a vintage look—one that is bound to resonate with fans all around the world.

Qatar’s Predicted Starting XI

Qatar has nothing to lose and may just go for it. | FootballUser

Lopetegui has had a job just whittling down which players will be named in the World Cup roster, with 49 called up within the last year alone and different groups used at different times.

Seasoned striker Ali underwent surgery on a leg injury last November but was included when a 33-strong roster convened in March. Al Haydos and Hatem, both 35, have decades of experience that will be useful at some point, but age could mean neither starts.

Al Sadd talisman Afif is a chief source of goals and creativity, a dual threat.

Current Form

Qatar saw home friendlies scheduled in the March international window against Argentina and Serbia both canceled due to the Iran War, which was far from ideal preparation for a team in desperate need of some positive momentum. Still, at least a training camp went ahead anyway.

After the highs of beating UAE last October to book a World Cup place, there was a nightmarish end to 2025 with a group stage elimination from the FIFA Arab Cup on home turf. Although still the reigning continental champion, it feels a long time since winning the 2023 Asian Cup.

What We Can Expect From Qatar Fans

Qatar fans sometimes wear traditional thobes and ghutras. | Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Qatar’s population of three million is climbing with Doha’s growing status as a hyper-modern metropolis. But with a very high proportion of Qatari residents being foreign nationals—almost 80% in 2019—fans of the country’s soccer team are in relatively short supply. That could be even more stark at a tournament being played thousands of miles away, instead of at home as it was four years ago.

Chanting “Al Annabi” refers to the team color (The Maroons in Arabic). But Qatari fandom is far less united and passionate than many other nations around the world.

National Expectations

Qatar was woeful in 2022. | Getty/Stuart Franklin

As a country, Qatar has grand ambitions in everything it does. Success here would be winning a game and advancing from the group stage. But being able to win on the pitch at a global level doesn’t happen overnight, and the national team is still trying to fulfill those ambitions. The pressure is also on players to perform because they might not get another chance at a World Cup.

In recent years, forays outside the comfort of the Gulf region and Asia haven’t generally delivered results. However, one game that does stick in the mind is a shock 1–0 win over Mexico when invited to join the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. And while it’s tough to see where the necessary points would come from against Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, fans can hold onto faint hope.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Ambitious

: Ambitious Who Qatar Doesn't Want to Face : Saudi Arabia

: Saudi Arabia One Stat That Defines Qatar : Only two wins in 11 games under Lopetegui

: Only two wins in 11 games under Lopetegui If Things Go Wrong : Overreliance on too few top players, like Afif

: Overreliance on too few top players, like Afif What Will Everyone Say If It Goes Out Early? Qatar surprises no one

READ MORE GROUP B PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE