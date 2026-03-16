Quiz: Can You Identify All 16 of the 2026 World Cup Stadiums?

The 2026 World Cup stands to be the biggest of all time—literally.

For the first time in competition history, the World Cup will be held across three different countries. The United States, Canada and Mexico are all gearing up for a share of the festivities, with no fewer than 16 different stadiums selected to host games from the group stage all the way up to the final.

Want to test your knowledge? Take our quiz and see if you can put a name to a picture of each famous venue lined up for a role at the 2026 World Cup.

A World Cup for the History Books

The 2026 World Cup will be held across three countries. | Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu/Getty Images

With three host countries, the 2026 World Cup will become the grandest tournament in history in that regard, but it will only rank third on the all-time list when it comes to the number of stadiums used.

Leading the way when it comes to host venues is the 2002 World Cup, shared between Japan and South Korea, Both countries offered up 10 stadiums each to reach a grand total of 20, headlined by the 70,000-seater Yokohama International Stadium.

That tournament broke the record previously set by the 1982 iteration of the tournament in Spain, when a total of 17 stadiums shared hosting duties for 52 matches. Barcelona’s Camp Nou saw the most games played on its famous turf but missed out on the final, which was contested at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu.

Now, with 2026’s World Cup celebrations inching closer, no fewer than 16 cities are preparing to welcome fans from across the globe.

BC Place in Vancouver will host seven matches at the World Cup, including two of Canada’s group games. | Rich Lam/MLS/Getty Images

Of those 16 stadiums, 11 are based in the United States, with three in Mexico and two calling Canada home.

The largest venue braced to play a part in the celebrations is the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, which holds up to 94,000 fans. While usually reserved for the Dallas Cowboys, it has plenty of soccer experience after hosting Concacaf Gold Cup action over the years. It will play host to one of the semifinals.

Mexico City’s famous Estadio Azteca sits marginally behind on the capacity charts at 83,000, just 500 more than MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will have the honor of hosting the final at the end of the summer.

BC Place in Vancouver will be Canada’s largest venue for the tournament. The home of the Vancouver Whitecaps can host 54,000 fans and will host games up to the round of 16.

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