Quiz: Can You Name All 56 Teams Mohamed Salah Scored Against for Liverpool?

Jürgen Klopp’s first opinion of Mohamed Salah, after being supplied with hours of footage by Liverpool’s recruitment department in the summer of 2017, painted him as an interesting winger but definitely “not the finishing monster.” That would soon change.

Across his nine-year career on Merseyside, Salah’s scoring record was as incredible as it was indiscriminate. All too eager to speed behind high lines while also boasting the craft to pick his way through a low block, there weren’t many opponents that came out of an encounter with Salah unscathed.

As many as 56 different sides found themselves on the sharp end of the Liverpool legend’s cutting edge across all competitions. How many of those plundered victims can you name?

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The Staggering Numbers Behind Salah’s Liverpool Career

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 despite not being Jürgen Klopp’s first-choice recruit. | OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images.

In the modern game, greatness can be boiled down to cold hard digits a little too quickly. A player’s subtlety overshadowed by a sea of figures. Yet, Salah has no qualms quantifying his qualities.

After sealing his second Premier League title with a 5–1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in April 2025, Liverpool’s talisman had a simple message for his onlookers: “You can see the numbers.”

The 2024–25 campaign certainly produced some staggering statistics; Salah became just the third player in Premier League history to finish as the outright leading scorer and assist provider in the same campaign, racking up 29 goals and 18 assists. Salah directly contributed to more top-flight goals in that season (47) than Manchester United scored as a collective (44).

Mohamed Salah. Forever writing history. pic.twitter.com/0z9SWNisPo — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 25, 2026

United serve as an intriguing touchstone for Salah. No team has conceded more goals at the feet of the Egyptian King than the Red Devils. Across the decade of the 2020s thus far, Salah ranks as the eighth highest Premier League goalscorer at Old Trafford—including Manchester United players, as pointed out by The Athletic’s Duncan Alexander.

No player in Premier League history has scored more goals (13) or registered more assists (six) against Manchester United, the most successful club in the competition’s history and Liverpool’s greatest historical rivals.

Salah scored against almost every team unlucky enough to come up against him. But he saved his best performances for the biggest of occasions.

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