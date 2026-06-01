Soccer Quiz: Name Every Nation Taking Part in the 2026 World Cup

This year’s World Cup is the biggest ever. Not satisfied with a mere 32 teams up until recently, FIFA has expanded the format to allow 48 teams from across the globe to take part.

There are 10 African teams, 16 from Europe, six from South America, nine from Asia and the remaining seven from central and North America. There will be four nations appearing for the very first time.

But how much attention have you been paying to all the qualified teams? And crucially, how many of the 48 teams can you name in just five minutes?

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The World Cup Format Changes

The inaugural 1930 World Cup in Uruguay included just 13 teams. This was boosted to 16 teams for the tournaments in Italy and France in 1934 and 1938 respectively.

By 1950 it was back to just 13 teams and bizarrely there was no specific final. The editions between 1954 and 1978 all had 16 teams again, before increasing to 24 teams for the 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1994 tournaments.

And then between France in 1998 and Qatar 2022 it was the 32 team-tournament many of us are most familiar with. Before arguably the biggest format change to date with the increase from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition.

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