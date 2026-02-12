Raheem Sterling Makes Shock Move on Short-Term Contract

Raheem Sterling’s status as a free agent hasn’t lasted long—but instead of joining another Premier League team, he’s signed on at Dutch giants Feyenoord until the end of the season,

Sterling left Chelsea by mutual consent last month after agreeing a compensation package for the remaining 18 months of his contract. The winger was earning around £325,000 per week at Stamford Bridge but last represented the club during the 2023–24 season.

A failed loan spell at Arsenal was unable to save Sterling’s reputation last season and he’s yet to play a competitive fixture this term. Having been training with Chelsea’s U21s over recent months, he will take some time to get back up to full match speed.

“As a free agent, I’ve had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step,” said the England international on completion of his Feyenoord switch. “In my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.

“Having spoken in great detail with Robin [van Persie], I’m confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team. Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me—and one I'm ready to embrace. Honestly, I’m just excited to get started.”

Raheem Sterling Desperate to Reinvigorate Stuttering Career

Sterling is playing outside of England for the first time. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Sterling’s reputation has nosedived since swapping Manchester City for Chelsea in 2022. The 31-year-old failed to hit the ground running in west London and swiftly became an expensive luxury for the Blues.

Just 19 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea underscores his difficulties in the English capital, which were certainly not alleviated by his loan move to Arsenal. Sterling was seldom used by Mikel Arteta, registering just a single goal in 28 appearances.

However, the move to Feyenoord, where he will work under ex-Manchester United and Arsenal striker Van Persie, offers him the chance to reinvigorate his dwindling career.

Away from the harsh spotlight of the English media, Sterling has the opportunity to rediscover his mojo in the Eredivisie—potentially capitalising on a slightly reduced standard of football.

Surprise London Exit

Sterling had reportedly been keen to continue living in London for family reasons, and BBC Sport report 18 clubs across England and Europe were keen to sign him.

However, instead of staying in the Premier League, Feyenoord charmed Sterling into abandoning his initial plans and he will hope he’s made the right decision in leaving English football for the first time in his career.

The 82-cap international will need to shake off some inevitable ring rust but will be determined to help Feyenoord finish the season strongly. While the Eredivisie title is off the cards due to PSV Eindhoven’s dominance, the Dutch side can still secure Champions League qualification with a second-place finish.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER