Raheem Sterling ‘Under Consideration’ by Premier League Rivals After Chelsea Exit

Tottenham Hotspur are among eight teams considering a move for Raheem Sterling following his departure from Chelsea, a report has claimed.

Chelsea reached an agreement to terminate Sterling’s contract earlier this week after failing to find a buyer for the exiled winger, and now the Daily Mail claim the option of a switch to Spurs could be on the table.

A further seven teams are said to be evaluating a switch for Sterling, with Napoli and Juventus joining five unnamed suitors in the race for Sterling’s signature.

Wage Demands Unlikely to Cause Problems

Sterling has been forced to train away from Chelsea. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Part of the issue blocking a traditional transfer away from Chelsea was Sterling’s significant wage. He was earning around £325,000 ($446,000) per week at Stamford Bridge but has not played a minute of competitive action since returning from an underwhelming loan with Arsenal last season. Understandably, there were concerns about the finances of a possible deal.

Having now agreed a pay-off from Chelsea, the details of which have not been disclosed, Sterling is now in a position to reduce his demands, and it is believed he is prepared to do exactly that.

Indeed, the report claims Sterling would not even look for a six-figure salary from his next employers, accepting a drop-off of over two thirds to get himself back into work.

Such a salary will undoubtedly appeal to a number of clubs across the globe. While it has been a while since Sterling was at the peak of his powers, a 31-year-old winger who is four appearances shy of 400 in the Premier League still has the potential to be incredibly valuable to a number of teams.

It was believed that Sterling had been prioritising a move to another club in London, having rejected offers from mainland Europe during the summer, although there are suggestions that he would now be prepared to expand his search outside of England’s capital city.

Crucially, Sterling is not bound by the restraints of the transfer window. As a free agent, he can sign with clubs even beyond Monday’s deadline.

