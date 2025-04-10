Raphinha Equals Lionel Messi's Longstanding Champions League Record for Barcelona
Through the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, there's been one player that's stood out above the rest this season in Europe's biggest competition: Raphinha.
Raphinha, the player that many Barcelona fans wanted gone last summer in favor of a move for Nico Williams, is now spearheading Barça's first Champions League semifinals charge of the decade.
Raphinha opened the scoring and then had two second half assists in Barça's 4–0 dismantling of Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The goal upped his season's tally in the competition to 12 and the two assists saw his total rise to seven, he leads both departments, by himself, in the Champions League this season.
Raphinha's 19 Champions League goal involvements in 2024-25 are already historic. The Brazilian equaled Lionel Messi's record for most Champions League goal involvements in a single season, set by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in the 2011-12 season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Messi had 14 goals and five assists in 11 Champions League games in what was Pep Guardiola's last season as Barcelona manager. Both Raphinha and Messi managed to reach 19 goals involvements in 11 games, but the Brazilian will hope to increase his tally and lead Barcelona to a title winning campaign in Europe, unlike Messi in 11–12, as he and Barça fell to Chelsea in a heartbreaking semifinals tie.
After equaling a legendary club mark, Raphinha will now aim to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the record for most Champions League goal involvements in a single season. Ronaldo had 21 goal involvements in Real Madrid's 2013-14 title winning campaign, so the Brazilian needs three more goals or assists to pass him.
Hansi Flick's arrival to Barcelona's touchline reinvigorated Raphinha's career. Now, he's got 50 G+A in all competitions this season for Barça, and we're all witnessing him put together one of the greatest individual seasons in Champions League history, making him a top contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.
Barcelona and Raphinha will look to continue rolling when they visit Leganés in La Liga on Saturday before the second leg of the quarterfinals vs. Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Apr. 15.