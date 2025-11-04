SI

Raphinha Heavily Criticizes FIFPRO World XI Snub in Social Media Spree

The reigning La Liga player of the year wasn’t included in the best lineup of the 2024–25 season.

Roberto Casillas

Raphinha finished fifth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.
Raphinha finished fifth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings. / Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Barcelona star winger Raphinha took to social media to highlight his magnificent 2024–25 season just hours after he was left out of the 2025 FIFPRO World XI.

The FIFPRO World XI is a lineup that includes the 11 best players of the past season as voted by professional players around the world. Despite Raphinha’s career year a season ago, he wasn’t deemed worthy of the recognition by his peers.

A considerable snub given the 60-plus goals and assists the Brazilian collected for club and country last term. Less than 24 hours later, Raphinha exploded on social media, reacting to his omission to the tune of 17 Instagram stories.

Raphinha.
Raphinha was essential to Barcelona’s success a season ago. / Instagram (raphinha)

The Brazilian winger added laughing emojis to a handful of the stories he posted. He highlighted some of his most notable achievements, including a compilation of the 34 goals he scored for Barcelona that fueled the club’s first ever domestic treble.

Raphinha’s Career Year in 2024–25

Raphinha
Raphinha had 59 goal involvements for Barcelona in 2024–25. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Two up-and-down seasons to begin his Barcelona career had plenty of people calling for an upgrade on the left wing. Raphinha responded with the most productive season of his career, registering 59 goal involvements in Blaugrana colors.

His 29 goal involvements in La Liga earned him Player of the Season recognition. Even more impressive was his Champions League output, completing the single greatest statistical season in competition history with 22 goal involvements.

Raphinha saved his best for the big occasion. He had four goals and three assists against Real Madrid in Barcelona’s four El Clásico victories. He also scored a hat trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and his late goal against Inter Milan in the semifinals nearly saw the Catalans advance to their first European final in a decade.

Raphinha’s brilliance also extended to the Brazil national team. His four goals and one assist for La Seleçao in 2024–25 were key to Brazil securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Overall, Raphinha’s 2024–25 was one of the best statistical seasons of by a player in La Liga since the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but if his reaction to his 2025 FIFPRO Best XI snub is any indication, he’s determined to return with a point to prove.

Raphinha’s 2024–25 Season By The Numbers

Team

Competition

Goals

Assists

Barcelona

La Liga

18

11

Barcelona

Champions League

13

9

Barcelona

Copa Del Rey

1

4

Barcelona

Spanish Super Cup

2

1

Brazil

World Cup Qualifiers

4

1

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer