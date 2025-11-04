Raphinha Heavily Criticizes FIFPRO World XI Snub in Social Media Spree
Barcelona star winger Raphinha took to social media to highlight his magnificent 2024–25 season just hours after he was left out of the 2025 FIFPRO World XI.
The FIFPRO World XI is a lineup that includes the 11 best players of the past season as voted by professional players around the world. Despite Raphinha’s career year a season ago, he wasn’t deemed worthy of the recognition by his peers.
A considerable snub given the 60-plus goals and assists the Brazilian collected for club and country last term. Less than 24 hours later, Raphinha exploded on social media, reacting to his omission to the tune of 17 Instagram stories.
The Brazilian winger added laughing emojis to a handful of the stories he posted. He highlighted some of his most notable achievements, including a compilation of the 34 goals he scored for Barcelona that fueled the club’s first ever domestic treble.
Raphinha’s Career Year in 2024–25
Two up-and-down seasons to begin his Barcelona career had plenty of people calling for an upgrade on the left wing. Raphinha responded with the most productive season of his career, registering 59 goal involvements in Blaugrana colors.
His 29 goal involvements in La Liga earned him Player of the Season recognition. Even more impressive was his Champions League output, completing the single greatest statistical season in competition history with 22 goal involvements.
Raphinha saved his best for the big occasion. He had four goals and three assists against Real Madrid in Barcelona’s four El Clásico victories. He also scored a hat trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and his late goal against Inter Milan in the semifinals nearly saw the Catalans advance to their first European final in a decade.
Raphinha’s brilliance also extended to the Brazil national team. His four goals and one assist for La Seleçao in 2024–25 were key to Brazil securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Overall, Raphinha’s 2024–25 was one of the best statistical seasons of by a player in La Liga since the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era.
The Brazilian is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but if his reaction to his 2025 FIFPRO Best XI snub is any indication, he’s determined to return with a point to prove.
Raphinha’s 2024–25 Season By The Numbers
Team
Competition
Goals
Assists
Barcelona
La Liga
18
11
Barcelona
Champions League
13
9
Barcelona
Copa Del Rey
1
4
Barcelona
Spanish Super Cup
2
1
Brazil
World Cup Qualifiers
4
1