Report: Rasmus Hojlund Could Return to Former Club After Surprise Transfer Interest
Rasmus Højlund’s former club Atalanta are reported to have “given consideration” to re-signing the Manchester United striker amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future.
Højlund has found himself replaced as United’s usual No. 9 following the summer arrival of Benjamin Šeško, and was notably absent from the matchday squad for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal—Mason Mount started in a false nine role.
The Dane had openly insisted early in the summer that he wanted to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. But more recent reports have suggested a change in his stance.
AC Milan have been heavily linked for weeks, with Rossoneri sporting director Igli Tare confirming that interest in recent days: “He’s a good option for us. We’re evaluating it right now.”
Fulham are linked, but Atalanta, where Højlund spent 11 months prior to his £72 million ($97.3 million) switch to Manchester United in 2023, have emerged as another potential suitor.
The Athletic writes that the Serie A side are “on the lookout for reinforcements in attack”, which comes after the surprise sale of Mateo Retegui to Al Qadsiah. The striker enjoyed a sensational career breakout year in 2024–25, Italy’s top scorer with 25 league goals. But Atalanta saw a €65 million offer too good to turn down for a player they had spent less than half that amount on the previous summer. He will now turn out in Saudi Arabia instead.
While Atalanta are even more determined to keep Ademola Lookman, who recently went public with his frustration over being denied a move, there is a hole that needs filling. They are said to be “following Højlund’s situation” amid the possibility of an approach to get him back.
Højlund, still only 22, scored nine Serie A goals in 32 appearances in 2022–23, having been a teenager for much of that season. It was part of a whirlwind early rise that saw him emerge from Copenhagen’s youth ranks at 17 and then spend eight months at Sturm Graz in Austria, before Atalanta saw something to prompt a €17 million transfer.