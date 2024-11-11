Meet the Real Madrid Castilla Defender Set to Replace Eder Militao
After Éder Militão sustained a season-ending ACL injury, the next man up for Carlo Ancelotti's depleted backline is a Real Madrid Castilla defender with just one first team appearance to his name.
Real Madrid's injury crisis reached new heights when Militão was stretchered off the pitch in tears against Osasuna. Just hours after the emotional scene, the club confirmed the Brazilian suffered a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, as well as damage to both menisci in his right leg.
The injury leaves Real Madrid severely shorthanded on defense. Dani Carvajal is already out for the season with an ACL injury of his own and his replacement, Lucas Vázquez is sidelined with an injury to his adductor. Aurélien Tchouaméni, Los Blancos' emergency center back, is also out for a month with a sprained ankle.
David Alaba, meanwhile, has yet to return from the ACL injury he suffered last season. Even Real Madrid Castilla phenom Joan Martínez is recovering from an ACL injury while defender Jacobo Ramón is sidelined with a tendon issue.
Amid the chaos, Raúl Asencio is the player Ancelotti must rely on in the coming weeks. The 21-year-old made his first team debut for Real Madrid after Militão went down and announced himself at the Santiago Bernabéu with a brilliant assist to set up Jude Bellingham's first goal of the season.
While Madridistas celebrated Real Madrid's 4–0 victory over Osasuna, Asencio was overcome with gratitude.
"In these moments, few words come out," he said in a post-match interview. "I'll keep this in my heart and in my mind for the rest of my life.”
He also shared the following message on X: "Today, the dream of every child who passes through La Fábrica has come true: to make his debut at the Bernabéu and win. Thanks to all the people who have helped me along the way, especially my family and friends!"
Asencio's debut for Los Blancos came seven years after he joined Real Madrid’s La Fábrica academy at age 14. The right-footed center back developed through the system before earning a spot on Real Madrid Castilla in June 2023, playing for Real Madrid legend Raúl. Asencio made 45 appearances for the team, delivering consistent performances that eventually earned him a spot in Ancelotti's preseason squad.
The Spaniard featured in two of Real Madrid's club friendlies ahead of the 2024–25 season, playing 45 minutes against AC Milan and then 24 minutes against Chelsea. He returned to Real Madrid Castilla, though, once Los Blancos kicked off their Spanish title defense.
With a tried and tested center back pairing of Militão and Antonio Rüdiger leading Ancelotti's backline, breaking into the first team looked all-but impossible for Asencio, especially with players like Carvajal, Vázquez and Tchouaméni available to step in if necessary. Now, with more defenders injured than healthy, Asencio is getting his moment on the big stage.
"I'd define myself as a player who is comfortable on the defensive side," he said. "I show a lot of character on and off the pitch. I like to help my teammates, I'm serious, strong and I always look out for the team.”
Asencio will have the chance to deliver on his words when Real Madrid returns from the November international break. Ancelotti's squad faces Leganes in La Liga on Nov. 24 before traveling to Anfield in the Champions League three days later.
Despite Ancelotti's prior claims of disinterest in the winter transfer market, the reality of only having Asencio, a 21-year-old player with virtually no first team experience, to complete Real Madrid's backline is not a recipe for success. If the club changes its outlook come January, Real Madrid can potentially add to its depleted defense, and it is no secret that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a top target for Los Blancos.
For now, though, the pressure is on Asencio to help Real Madrid get its Spanish and European title defenses back on track.