2025 Champions League Semifinals: Dates, Format, Teams
Only four teams will advance to the 2025 Champions League semifinals and continue their quest for European glory in Munich.
The Champions League quarterfinals have featured thrilling matches between some of the biggest clubs in Europe. While Barcelona took on Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain battled against Aston Villa in two ties full of goals, young talent and electric atmospheres.
Then, Real Madrid clashed with Arsenal while Bayern Munich squared off with Inter Milan. From stunning free kicks to last-ditch goals, the ties put powerhouses from four different leagues on full display on Europe's grandest stage.
Only the best can make it through to the Champions League semifinals, though, and the stakes will be as high as ever once the knockout stage continues at the end of April.
2025 Champions League Semifinals: Dates
Here's when the 2025 Champions League semifinals are set to unfold:
- First Leg: Tuesday, Apr. 29 and Wednesday, Apr. 30
- Second Leg: Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7
2025 Champions League Semifinals: Format
Much like the round of 16 and the quarterfinals, each Champions League semifinal tie will be played across two legs. The team with the highest aggregate score at the conclusion of the second leg will advance to the final in Munich.
In the case of a tie at the end of regulation in the second leg, then 30 minutes of extra time and possibly even a penalty shootout will determine the team through to the final. The away goal rule does not apply in the competition, and therefore will not be used as a tiebreaker.
The good news for the remaining teams in the semifinals is that yellow cards officially reset at the end of the quarterfinals. The only way a player can be suspended for the second leg of the semifinals or the Champions League final is if they receive a red card.
Check out the full knockout stage bracket to see all possible semifinal fixtures.
2025 Champions League Semifinals: Teams
Take a look at every team that has punched its ticket to the 2025 Champions League semifinals:
- Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund
- Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa
- Arsenal or Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich or Inter Milan