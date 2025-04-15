Who Are PSG Playing in the Champions League Semifinals?
Paris Saint-Germain are headed to the Champions League semifinals where they will face one of the biggest clubs in Europe.
After a rocky start to their 2024–25 Champions League campaign, PSG have become one of the most dangerous teams in the competition. The French giants sent 10 goals past Brest in the knockout phase playoffs, eliminated Liverpool in the round of 16 and now took down Aston Villa in the quarterfinals.
Luis Enrique's men secured a 3–1 victory at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the quarterfinals before traveling to England and suffering a 3–2 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park. PSG eliminated the Premier League club 5–4 on aggregate to punch their tickets to the Champions League semifinals.
Who Will PSG Play in the Champions League Semifinals?
PSG will play the winner of Arsenal and Real Madrid's tie in the Champions League semifinals. The Gunners have a 3–0 lead on aggregate against the defending European champions and are headed to Madrid to play the second leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu.
PSG will like their odds against either of their two potential opponents. The newly crowned French champions have suffered just one defeat in their last 31 matches across all competitions. They also have scored 16 goals in the 2024–25 Champions League knockout stage alone.
PSG will still have everything to prove in the semifinals, though. The Ligue 1 club have only made the Champions League final one time in history; otherwise, their European campaigns have been full of early exits and disappointment. Just last season, a PSG team led by Kylian Mbappé could not get past an inferior Borussia Dortmund side in the semifinals.
Enrique's team this season is much more balanced, though, and will believe it is worthy of returning PSG to the Champions League final.