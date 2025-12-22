Real Madrid Agree First Major Transfer of January Window—Report
Real Madrid striker Endrick is headed to Ligue 1 to join former Champions League semifinalists Lyon on loan, multiple reports claim.
Despite being handed the club’s iconic No. 9 shirt ahead of the 2025–26 season, Endrick has failed to break into Xabi Alonso’s team. The 19-year-old has only made three appearances and logged just 99 minutes under the new manager, often being overlooked for Club World Cup breakout star Gonzalo García.
The tenuous situation at Real Madrid has prompted Endrick to temporarily bid farewell to the Spanish capital in favor of a fresh start in France. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is done for the Brazilian to join Lyon through the remainder of the season.
The switch reportedly does not include a buy option clause and covers 50% of Endrick’s salary. Come June, the teenager will return to the Bernabéu and once again try to stake his place at arguably the biggest club in the world.
L’Équipe add the deal, worth €1 million ($1.2 million), is set to be signed in the next 48 hours. Endrick will then officially join up with his new teammates on the first day of 2026, when the winter transfer window opes
Endrick Eager to Stake Claim for 2026 FIFA World Cup
With just six months until the 2026 World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Endrick is fast running out of time to earn his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. The youngster has not been called up to Brazil since the Italian boss took over in May but does have 14 caps and three goals to his name.
Such little playing time at Real Madrid made Endrick’s chances of featuring in next summer’s tournament all-but hopeless, yet a potential resurgence at Lyon could open the door for the exciting young talent to join the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Raphinha in Ancelotti’s plans for the Seleção.
Finding his form in Ligue 1 would also catch the attention of Alonso, who is still trying to figure out the best solution to Los Blancos’ attacking woes. The manager will have high expectations for Gonzalo now that the Spaniard is the only true striker in his squad.
Endrick, meanwhile, will hope to work his way up to consistent minutes in France to ultimately get his once promising career back on track.