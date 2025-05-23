Real Madrid Learn Antonio Rudiger Suspension Appeal Verdict
The Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) Appeals Committee denied Real Madrid’s appeal for Antonio Rüdiger’s six-match suspension.
Rüdiger received the lengthy ban for his actions in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. As tensions boiled over between the bitter rivals in extra time, the previously substituted center back threw ice at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. Rüdiger then had to be held back from confronting the official.
The Real Madrid defender was shown a straight red card, as were his teammates Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez after the final whistle, and while Bellingham’s red card was later rescinded, Rüdiger and Vázquez were both handed bans.
Real Madrid attempted to appeal Rüdiger’s six-match sentence since the center back apologized for his actions on social media, but the request was dismissed.
The good news for Real Madrid is that Rüdiger already served four matches of his six-game ban after undergoing serious knee surgery that ended his season early. The 32-year-old will miss one more La Liga match this season before having to serve the final match of his suspension next season.
Rüdiger’s place at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup remains a doubt, but only due to his injury; his domestic suspension does not carry over to the international tournament. The former Chelsea star could feature in the knockout stage should Real Madrid make a deep run in the competition. New center back signing Dean Huijsen will be with the club to take the German’s place in the meantime.
Vázquez, meanwhile, only received a two-match ban that Real Madrid did not appeal. The Spaniard will have to serve the suspension in the Copa del Rey next season, but all signs point to his departure in the wake of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expected arrival from Liverpool.