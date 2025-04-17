Three Players Who Won't Be Returning to Real Madrid Next Season
Real Madrid's squad will look different next season following the club's disappointing end to its 2024–25 campaign.
At the start of the season, Real Madrid had their sights set on winning six possible trophies. Fast forward seven months later and Los Blancos lost the Spanish Super Cup final, got knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals and sit four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
There has been plenty of talk about new coaches and players coming to Real Madrid to make this team better next season, including Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, but there will also be players bidding farewell to the Santiago Bernabéu come June.
Take a look at three players who will likely leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2024–25 season.
Luka Modric
Luka Modrić's time in a white shirt could finally be coming to an end. The 39-year-old has been at Real Madrid since 2012 and has cemented himself as a club legend. The midfielder won everything there is to win with Los Blancos, including six Champions League titles.
Modrić was close to departing the club last season alongside Toni Kroos, but he inked a one-year deal with the Spanish giants to stay in Madrid. He had the privilege of wearing the captain's armband this season and stepped up across all competitions while Real Madrid were riddled with injuries.
Still, it is hard to imagine the club giving Modrić another new contract at his age, especially with how poorly the season is ending. In a fully fit team with an abundance of midfielders, including Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Aurélien Tchouaméni and even Arda Güler, the Ballon d'Or winner is simply no longer needed.
Lucas Vazquez
The time on Lucas Vázquez's Real Madrid career looks to be coming to an end. The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of this season and he has done very little to warrant an extension. Sure, he was technically playing out of position for most of the season, but so were plenty of other Real Madrid players.
Vázquez proved he cannot hang against tough opponents in Europe and even struggled against inferior opponents in La Liga. His lack of pace combined with his poor defensive performances made him one of the most criticized players on the team this season.
With Dani Carvajal soon returning from injury and Alexander-Arnold reportedly coming to Madrid this summer, there is no longer a need for Vázquez on Real Madrid.
Fran Garcia
Unlike Modrić or Vázquez, Fran García still has years left on his Real Madrid contract. The Spaniard signed a four-year deal with the club in 2023 and therefore could be in white until 2027. Yet it has become very clear that García is not trusted by the current coaching staff.
While García was never going to take Ferland Mendy's starting job on the left flank, he also was overlooked as a backup. Ancelotti opted to play David Alaba at left back in Real Madrid's two Champions League matches against Arsenal, leaving García on the bench for much of the two legs.
Plus, it is no secret Real Madrid were in the market for a new left back in January. The club was linked with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies during the winter transfer window and previously was interested in Girona's Miguel Gutiérrez. If there is an upgrade to be found at left back, Real Madrid will surely pull the trigger, leaving García without a spot on the team.