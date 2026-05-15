Real Madrid Chants & Songs: Popular Lyrics and Videos for Los Blancos Fans

Real Madrid is the most supported soccer club in the world, with fans all over the globe, not just in the Spanish capital.

With a record number of Champions League and La Liga titles, plus some of the greatest players in soccer history—past and present—there’s plenty for fans to cheer about.

From classic club anthems to creative twists on popular songs, here are some of the most iconic Real Madrid chants and songs of all time—perfect for getting hyped for your next trip to the Santiago Bernabéu or cheering from your TV at home.

“¡Hala Madrid! ... y nada más”

”¡Hala Madrid!… y nada más”—Spanish for “Hail Madrid!… and nothing else”—was written by RedOne and Manuel Jabois and released in 2014 after Real Madrid won their 10th UEFA Champions League title (La Décima).

The song features vocals from members of Real Madrid’s squad at the time, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and then-manager Carlo Ancelotti. Today, it’s played at the Santiago Bernabéu every time a Real Madrid player scores.

English Lyrics

History that you’ve made,

History still to make,

Because nobody can resist

Your will to succeed.



The stars are coming out,

My dear Chamartin,

From far and wide, They bring us out here.



I carry your shirt,

Right next to my heart,

Those days on which you play,

They are all I could be.



Now La Saeta runs,

Now Madrid attacks,

I am fight, I am beauty,

The cry that I have learned.



Madrid, Madrid, Madrid,

Hala Madrid!

And nothing else, and nothing else,

Hala Madrid!

Spanish Lyrics

Historia que tú hiciste,

Historia por hacer,

Porque nadie resiste,

Tus ganas de vencer.



Ya salen las estrellas,

Mi viejo Chamartín,

De lejos y de cerca,

Nos traes hasta aquí.



Llevo tu camiseta,

Pegada al corazón,

Los días que tú juegas,

Son todo lo que soy.



Ya corre La Saeta,

Ya ataca mi Madrid,

Soy lucha, soy belleza,

El grito que aprendí.



Madrid, Madrid, Madrid,

¡Hala Madrid!

Y nada más, y nada más,

¡Hala Madrid!

“Cómo no te voy a querer”

Another chant dedicated to La Décima, “Cómo no te voy a querer” is short, sweet, and incredibly catchy. It translates simply to English as “How Can I Not Love You?” and is especially popular on Champions League nights in Madrid.

English Lyrics

How could I not love you?

How could I not love you?

If you’re champions of Europe for the 10th time.

Spanish Lyrics

¡Cómo no te voy a querer!

¡Cómo no te voy a querer!

Si fuiste campeón de Europa por décimo cuarta vez.

“Real Madrid, mi buen amigo”

Though Real Madrid fans naturally celebrate the team’s successes, “Real Madrid, mi buen amigo” (“Real Madrid, my good friend”) is a chant meant to show unwavering support, even during tough times.

The melody is adapted from a popular soccer anthem, originally made famous by a 1981 Argentine TV commercial about a dog named “Boby.”

English Lyrics

Madrid, my good friend,

This season I will be with you again,

I’ll support you with all my heart,

These fans want to see you crowned champion,

It doesn’t matter what they say,

What the rest of them say,

I will follow you everywhere,

I love you more with every day.

Spanish Lyrics

Real Madrid,

Mi buen amigo,

Este año volveré a estar contigo,

Te animaremos de corazón,

Está es la hinchada que te quiere ver a campeón,

No me importan lo que digan,

Lo que digan los demás,

Yo te sigo a todas partes,

Cada día te quiero más.

“Lloraron en Lisboa, lloraron en Milán”

Usually led by a single fan with a megaphone and echoed back by thousands in the crowd—before the supporters take over—“Lloraron en Lisboa, Lloraron en Milán” (“They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan”) is a popular chant used to taunt Real Madrid’s rivals, Atlético Madrid.

The lyrics reference Real’s two UEFA Champions League final victories over Atléti: in Lisbon in 2014, when Madrid won 4–1 after extra time, and in Milan in 2016, when they triumphed on penalties following a 1–1 draw.

English Lyrics

The years pass by,

And all remains the same,

Losing all their finals,

Against our dear Real.



It doesn’t matter what they say,

They will never forget,

They cried in Lisbon,

They cried in Milan.

Spanish Lyrics

Los años van pasando,

Y todo sigue igual,

Perdiendo las finales,

Contra nuestro Real.



No importa lo que digan,

Nunca lo olvidaran,

Lloraron en lisboa,

Lloraron en Milan.

“Alé Real Madrid Alé Alé”

Sometimes the best chants are the simplest—ones fans from all over the world can sing along to, no matter what language they speak.

“Alé Real Madrid, Alé, Alé”—which translates to “Go Madrid, Go, Go”—is definitely one of those.

English Lyrics

Go Real Madrid,

Go Real Madrid,

Go, go, Real Madrid.



Go, go, go, go, go,

Go Real Madrid,

Go Real Madrid,

Go, go, Real Madrid.

Spanish Lyrics

Real Madrid, Alé,

Real Madrid, Alé,

Real Madrid, Alé, Alé.



Alé, Alé, Alé, Alé, Alé,

Real Madrid, Alé,

Real Madrid, Alé,

Real Madrid, Alé, Alé.

“Cuando llego al Bernabéu”

“Cuando llego al Bernabéu”—Spanish for “When I arrive at the Bernabéu”—is both a tribute to Real Madrid’s iconic stadium and a rallying cry for the team, letting players know fans expect victories but will stand by them even in defeat.

English Lyrics

When I get to the Bernabéu,

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

In the atmosphere it is noted,

Forward Real Madrid

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

You'll be champion of Europe

This crowd, even if you miss,

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

Won't stop cheering,

Because we carry deep inside,

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

The shield of Real.

Spanish Lyrics

Cuando llego al Bernabéu,

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

En el ambiente se nota,

Adelante Real Madrid,

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

Vas a ser campeón de Europa,

Esta hinchada aunque tu pierdas,

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

No te deja de animar,

Porque llevamos muy dentro,

Lo, ro, lo, lo,

El escudo del Real.

“Otra vez Real Madrid”

“Otra vez Real Madrid” is a true love letter from fans to the club, a short chant that literally expresses their unwavering devotion to Real Madrid until the day they die.

English Lyrics

Once more it's Real Madrid,

Once more I'm here to see you,

Once more in the south end,

Once more with my people.



Until the day I die,

I will be in this stands,

I don't have birthdays,

I pass new seasons.

Spanish Lyrics

Otra vez Real Madrid,

Otra vez vengo a verte,

Otra vez Fondo Sur,

Otra vez con mi gente.



Hasta el día en que muera,

Yo estaré en esta grada,

Yo no cumplo años,

Cumplo temporadas.

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