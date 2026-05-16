Real Madrid’s Chaotic Few Weeks End With Blockbuster Jose Mourinho ‘Agreement’

A deal to make José Mourinho the next manager of Real Madrid is reportedly in the final stages, with the Portuguese boss set to put pen to paper next week.

Once it became clear Álvaro Arbeloa could not salvage Los Blancos’ 2025–26 with a trophy, a replacement on the touchline was always coming this summer. Jürgen Klopp, Didier Deschamps and Mauricio Pochettino were three names tossed around for the position, but Mourinho stunningly emerged as the frontrunner to take over.

Now, The Athletic report Mourinho is set to meet with club president Florentino Pérez in the coming days to iron out the final details of his return to the Bernabéu. The manager has even told several people at Benfica he is leaving.

The meeting coincides with the reported €3 million ($3.5 million) break clause in Mourinho’s current contract that can be triggered up to 10 days after the final match of the 2025–26 season, which happens to be this Saturday, when Benfica take on Estoril.

Mourinho Comments on Mbappé, Arbeloa Feud

Álvaro Arbeloa (left) and Kylian Mbappé do not see eye to eye. | Octavio Passos/UEFA/Getty Images

Mourinho is certainly towing a line in what is likely his final days at Benfica. “The Special One” still has to oversee his team’s final match of the season while also fielding questions about Real Madrid.

In his pregame press conference on Friday, Mourinho was questioned about the latest headline-grabbing incident unfolding at the Bernabéu. Kylian Mbappé took aim at Arbeloa following the team’s 2–0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday, claiming the Spanish boss views him as his “fourth-choice striker.”

The France international assured the press he was completely fit to start the game, but he only came off the bench for a 21-minute cameo. Mbappé made it clear he preferred Xabi Alonso’s rule, further dividing an already fractured dressing room—one which Mourinho will have to come and repair next season.

“It makes me sad because Arbeloa is a friend,” Mourinho said when asked about the incident. “He is one of those who gave soul and life when he was a player of mine. Now that he is the Real Madrid manager, our connection is even stronger, just like my connection to the club.

“I want things to go well for him. Being a player is always easier than being the manager. But he won the game yesterday and I’m sure he is happy today.”

Arbeloa Finally Addresses Mourinho’s Impending Arrival

Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to be relieved of his duties in the coming weeks. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Mbappé’s takedown couldn’t have come at a worse time for Arbeloa, who is essentially just waiting to be sacked come the end of the season. Yet he kept his composure when assaulted with questions about the Frenchman, as well as his expected replacement.

“The day the club makes a decision about next season's manager, they’ll do it when they deem it appropriate,” he said when asked if Mourinho is the solution to the unruly dressing room.

“For me, as a player and a Real Madrid fan, Mourinho is number one. I thought that a month ago, and I still think it. He is and always will be one of us. If he’s here next season, I’ll be very happy to see him back home.”

Even if Mourinho somehow gets the dressing room back on the same page, he still must do something Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso and Arbeloa could not: win a major trophy with Mbappé and Vinicius Junior leading the line.

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