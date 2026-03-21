Real Madrid Confirm Jude Bellingham Return Decision for Madrid Derby

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has confirmed midfielder Jude Bellingham will be part of the squad to face Atlético Madrid in Sunday’s city derby.

The Englishman, who was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s latest international squad, has not played since suffering a nasty hamstring injury in the early stages of the 2–1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Feb. 1.

“He is available now; he’ll be in the squad tomorrow,” Arbeloa revealed in Saturday’s press conference. “We’ll see if he plays; I think he will. He’s available, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him on the pitch.”

Árbeloa Excited by Bellingham ‘Problem’

Bellingham’s absence has opened the door to other players. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

“Having Bellingham back is excellent,” Árbeloa stressed, before admitting the Englishman’s imminent return may actually create a selection headache.

While Bellingham has been sidelined, Madrid fans have been blessed by the emergence of 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch, who has not only helped make up the numbers, but has been a key player over the past six weeks.

The youngster has started every match in March, including both legs of the Champions League round-of-16 victory over Manchester City, but his run as a starter is under threat by Bellingham’s return.

“The fact that Thiago has managed to perform at this level is also excellent news,” Árbeloa continued. “I love these problems; it’s a blessed problem to have to choose between these two players.

“They can play together too; it doesn’t mean that just because Bellingham is back, Thiago has to stop playing.”

Mbappé Already ‘100% Fit’

Kylian Mbappé will not be eased back into action. | David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé is a few days ahead of Bellingham, having made his comeback from a knee injury off the bench during the second leg against City on Tuesday.

Rather than ease the Frenchman back into action, however, Árbeloa insisted Mbappé is already operating at full fitness.

“I told you, the day he returns is because he’s 100%,” Arbeloa said. “In Manchester we saw two or three bursts of pace he made and in every move he showed he’s in great shape.

“Maximum confidence, assurance and excitement at having such a game-changing player back. And at 100%.”

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