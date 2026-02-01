Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano: Mbappe Penalty Keeps Title Charge Alive

Real Madrid matched Barcelona’s victory at Elche on Sunday afternoon, but Álvaro Arbeloa’s side needed a late Kylian Mbappé to sneak past the relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano and seal a 2–1 win.

Iñigo Perez’s visitors entered Madrid’s restless cauldron down in 16th and on a three-game losing run. After falling behind to a wonderful Vinicius Junior strike, Rayo may have expected to be on the receiving end of a drubbing, but they instead departed the capital with a panging sense of regret.

Mbappé’s cool spot-kick at the last masked a poor display by the hosts, with their vulnerabilities out of possession laid bare. They were outplayed for much of the second half, in particular, but Pathé Ciss‘s nasty challenge on Dani Ceballos that left Rayo with 10 men ultimately allowed Madrid to sustain pressure for the final 20 minutes of the contest.

A wild swing from Nobel Mendy caught Brahim Díaz, resulting in Madrid’s 100th-minute penalty and winning moment. However, they’re unlikely to keep pace with Barça domestically or compete deep into the Champions League should such performances become commonplace during the second half of the season.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Bellingham pulled up in the opening exchanges. | Thomas COEX/AFP/Getty Images

There are certainly issues for Arbeloa to ponder tactically, with his indulgence of Madrid’s superstars thrusting familiar problems upon Los Blancos. After attempting something different with Xabi Alonso, this Madrid suddenly looks eerily similar to the side that underperformed in Carlo Ancelotti’s final season.

It also looks like Arbeloa will have to manage the upcoming period without Jude Bellingham, who was teary-eyed as he departed proceedings barely 10 minutes in. A burst behind Rayo’s defence left the Englishman clutching his hamstring—a setback that could sideline him for months.

With Madrid’s out of possession approach fairly haphazard, Arbeloa will desperately miss Bellingham’s running power. Without him, they look light in the middle of the park.

The severity will be realised in the coming days, but it looked like a bad one. A really bad one may thrust Bellingham’s World Cup into doubt.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-3-3)

Vini’s opening goal was superb. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

GK: Thibaut Courtois—6.9: The Belgian was busier than he would’ve liked, and Madrid’s goalkeeper made a decisive stop one-on-one with Andrei Ratiu to prevent the visitors from taking a second-half lead.

RB: Federico Valverde—8.4: Another tireless effort from Valverde, whose diagonal passes posed a threat to the Rayo defence. Caught out somewhat for the equaliser, though, and the visitors did have some joy attacking his side throughout the contest.

CB: Raúl Asencio—6.4: The young defender’s showing certainly wasn’t as chaotic as Wednesday night, but it would seem as if he was taken off at half-time with an injury.

CB: Dean Huijsen—7.2: The former Bournemouth defender wasn’t helped by the instability around him, and, at one point, had three midfielders-by-trade in the backline with him. Huijsen’s sloppiness in possession typified Madrid’s slack showing bereft of cohesion.

LB: Eduardo Camavinga—8.4: Arbeola left a pair of natural left backs on the bench in favor of Camavinga. The Frenchman’s role was rather reserved in possession, but he was able to work his way out of trouble and progress upfield nicely on a few occasions.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—7.6: Probably didn’t supply Madrid with the control he would’ve liked, especially at transitions.

CM: Jude Bellingham—6.1: The aforementioned hamstring injury meant he had little time to have an impact on proceedings.

CM: Arda Güler—7.2: Often deployed deep in midfield, Güler was key to Madrid taking control of the game in the first half by simply getting his foot on the ball. Combined well with Vini Jr in transition, but influence did wane after the restart.

RW: Franco Mastantuono—6.7: Stationed out wide for much of his hour on the pitch, Mastantuono struggled to get into the game. It was no surprise that his number was called amid a slow start to the second half.

LW: Vinicius Junior—8.3: Clearly fired up after the early jeers, Vini took his goal superbly, and the Brazilian produced a couple of electric sequences in the first half. Had a frustrating time after the restart, though, and he was perhaps fortunate to not receive a booking for simulation.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—8.1: La Liga’s leading scorer entered the bout in tremendous form, but it looked like Mbappé would be denied on Sunday afternoon. He’d hit the bar with the goal gaping, but the Frenchman had the chance to atone from the spot.

SUB: Brahim Díaz (11’ for Bellingham)—7.8: An early entrant due to Bellingham’s injury, Brahim attacked the left half-space throughout but marauded late on when Madrid searched for a winner. He was fouled for the penalty, and some of his combinations were tidy.

SUB: Dani Ceballos (46’ for Asencio)—7.3: After starting the second half in defence, Ceballos eventually moved into midfield and was dogged in his attempt to prise open Rayo’s stubborn defensive block.

SUB: Gonzalo García (60’ for Mastantuono)—6.3: Wasn‘t exactly sure what his role was when he took to the field.

SUB: David Alaba (77’ for Huijsen)—6.1: Had little to do after coming on, with Ciss dismissed almost immediately.

SUB: Rodrygo (77’ for Güler)—7.0: Should’ve been turned to earlier. The Brazilian was bright in the closing stages.

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Fran González (GK), Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Carreras, Fran García.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Mastantuono is yet to find his feet. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

It’s hard for a young player to enter such a daunting environment and thrive from the get-go. Franco Mastantuono ’s acclimatisation to Spanish stardom has been hampered by injuries, with the Argentine yet to settle at his new home. While the new manager has taken to the teenager (this was his fourth start in a row), you do wonder whether Madrid currently boast too many of the same profile. Arda Güler and Brahím Diaz aren’t drastically different from Mastantuono, and they’ll soon be welcoming Nico Paz back to the Bernabéu.

’s acclimatisation to Spanish stardom has been hampered by injuries, with the Argentine yet to settle at his new home. While the new manager has taken to the teenager (this was his fourth start in a row), you do wonder whether Madrid currently boast too many of the same profile. Arda Güler and Brahím Diaz aren’t drastically different from Mastantuono, and they’ll soon be welcoming Nico Paz back to the Bernabéu. Arbeloa’s utilisation of two midfielders at fullback seemed to pay dividends. Both Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have experience at right and left back, respectively, but rarely have we seen the pair used in tandem. There was a nice balance between them when Madrid had possession, while Camavinga is a standout dueller who’s ever so tough to beat one-on-one. Perhaps Álvaro Carreras’s spot is up for grabs?

The Numbers That Explain Madrid’s Escape

Arbeloa’s side were outplayed in the second half. | Alvaro Merdranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The numbers, overall, flatter Madrid. 2.14 expected goals compared to Rayo’s 0.96 point towards a deserved victory, but much of that haul arrived after Ciss’s sending off. They’d struggled to build any momentum when the contest was 11 vs. 11.

compared to Rayo’s 0.96 point towards a deserved victory, but much of that haul arrived after Ciss’s sending off. They’d struggled to build any momentum when the contest was 11 vs. 11. Madrid also committed just six fouls compared to Rayo’s 18. Six of the visiting team picked up bookings, while another two were sent off. Only Vini Jr and Ceballos were cautioned for the hosts.

Statistic Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano Possession 57% 43% Expected Goals (xG) 2.14 0.96 Total Shots 16 11 Shots on Target 6 4 Big Chances 3 2 Passing Accuracy 90% 88% Fouls Committed 6 18 Corners 9 4

