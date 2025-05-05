Trent Alexander-Arnold's Potential Shirt Numbers at Real Madrid
After spending his entire career at Liverpool, it looks like it is only a matter of time before Trent Alexander-Arnold dons the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid.
Following months of speculation, Alexander-Arnold announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The right back joined the club's academy at age six and spent the next 20 years in Merseyside. Along the way, he became one of the best fullbacks in the world, attracting the attention of the biggest club in the world.
Although Alexander-Arnold did not confirm where he is headed, all signs point to the 26-year-old joining fellow England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. Not only will Alexander-Arnold be adjusting to a new country, team and league next season, but he will also have to say goodbye to his beloved shirt number.
La Liga does not allow first-team players to wear shirt numbers above 25, the maximum squad size for the season. Therefore, Alexander-Arnold will have to part ways with number 66 and choose one of the available options at Real Madrid ahead of the 2025–26 season.
Let's take a look at Alexander-Arnold's potential options, along with his shirt number history for both Liverpool and England.
Trent Alexander-Arnold Shirt Number History
At age 16, Alexander-Arnold made his first senior appearance for Liverpool in 2015 against Swindon Town in a preseason friendly. On the day, he wore a nameless number 2 shirt.
When he received his next first-team opportunity the following summer, Alexander-Arnold donned the number 66. The rest is history.
The right back has worn 66 for his entire senior career at Liverpool. The shirt saw Alexander-Arnold lift nine trophies, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League title, and play over 350 appearances with the Reds.
For England, Alexander-Arnold has most recently worn 2, 7, 8 and 10. The 26-year-old was handed the number 8 shirt ahead of Euro 2024 before returning to the number 2 after the tournament concluded.
Alexander-Arnold has also worn 4, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22 for the Three Lions over the years.
Real Madrid Available Shirt Numbers
As of the 2024–25 season, the only available shirt numbers at Real Madrid are 12, 24 and 25. Of the three numbers, 12 seems like the most likely option for Alexander-Arnold. Not only is 12 the number worn by club legend and fellow fullback Marcelo, but it also pays homage to Alexander-Arnold's favorite 66 shirt; after all, six plus six equals 12.
Potential transfers could free up some shirt numbers, though, giving Alexander-Arnold more options. Although his most recent England shirt numbers 2, 7, and 8 will remain with Dani Carvajal, Vinícius Júnior and Fede Valverde respectively, there is a strong possibility number 10 becomes available; the shirt belongs to Luka Modrić, who has yet to renew his contract—which expires this summer—with Real Madrid.
Other Real Madrid players could be first in line for the number 10 shirt, though. Both Kylian Mbappé and Bellingham wear the shirt number for their respective national teams and could want to claim the iconic jersey for themselves. Arda Güler is an option to receive the shirt as well.
There is also a chance the numbers 4, 17 and 20 become available should David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez and/or Fran García leave the club this summer.
Once the season comes to a close, potential shirt numbers for Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid will become much clearer as the Spanish giants begin making moves in the summer transfer window.