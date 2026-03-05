Real Madrid Given Definitive Response by Leading Midfield Transfer Target

Real Madrid’s chance of signing world-class midfielder Vitinha have been dashed by the player himself, who has no interest in leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Vitinha finished third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or standings, the highest-rated midfielder and the only one to crack the top 10. He is, for all intents and purposes, the best in the world in his position.

That’s what makes the Portugal international a perfect target for Real Madrid, who watched Toni Kroos (2024) and Luka Modrić (2025) leave in back-to-back summers without replacing them.

The transfer fee required to pry Vitinha away from PSG was always going to be an issue, but the player’s opinion on the matter now makes it a non-starter altogether.

“It would be silly to leave,” the 26-year-old told Portugal’s Canal 11.

Vitinha is off limits in more ways than one. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

“I don’t think it’s the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG. I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I feel that I have earned that affection. I love being here, and so does my family. We have a fantastic group and an incredible coach.”

That love for PSG and the place he’s at in his career is immune even to the vast riches that would be on offer in Saudi Arabia, where international colleagues Cristiano Ronaldo, Rúben Neves and João Félix currently play: “Let’s not be naïve. I’m more committed to a stable career. I already earn very well here in Europe, at a big club. Doubling or tripling that salary wouldn’t make me any happier.”

Real Madrid Forced to Consider Midfield Alternatives

Poaching from Liverpool could be an option. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Contracted to PSG until 2029, Vitinha was always going to be too expensive for Real Madrid, forcing Los Blancos to considered cheaper alternatives.

One of those rumored options is Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, who will shortly enter the final two seasons of his contract with the Premier League club.

Like most at Anfield this season, Mac Allister has experienced a downturn in performance and, having previously been identified as a player of interest for Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti, a fresh start could appeal to the Argentina international. He was reported to be open to the idea when it first came up, but then Real Madrid never actively pursued him after that.

Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai, although a different kind of midfielder, has also been linked with Real Madrid more recently. His agent, however, appeared to rule out leaving the Reds.

VfB Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller is an emerging talent whose price tag could skyrocket if he performs well at the 2026 World Cup for Germany. Netherlands international Kees Smit could be in a similar boat, so it would be pertinent to secure either beforehand if Real Madrid go down that road.

The proven option is Rodri, for whom it would be a homecoming to the city where he grew up. He is out of contract at Manchester City next year, so the time is now to push for a new challenge if the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner wants to experience something else before his career winds down.

Nico Paz is a different kind of player, an advanced playmaker or roaming No. 10, and is expected back at the Bernabéu from Como this coming summer anyway due to a very affordable buy-back clause. Whether Real Madrid keep him or take advantage of the market and cash in for a huge profit straightaway remains to be seen.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER