Real Madrid Fans Launch Scathing Kylian Mbappe Petition—And Signatures Are Flying

Kylian Mbappé has officially lost the support of many Madridistas across the globe, so much so that there is an online petition with millions of signatures calling for him to leave the club.

What was supposed to be a dream move for Mbappé to the Spanish capital has been anything but. Despite a record-breaking debut campaign in a white shirt and then scoring 41 goals—so far—in his sophomore season, the Frenchman is facing heaps of criticism at the Bernabéu, from teammates, his manager and Real Madrid fans for his recent antics both on and off the pitch.

In fact, the club’s supporters have taken drastic measures to convey their displeasure in the form of a petition titled, “Mbappé Out.” At the time of writing, over 4.1 million people have signed their names to the movement.

The tagline for the petition reads, “Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don’t stay silent—sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club’s future.”

Why Real Madrid Fans Want Mbappé Gone

Kylian Mbappé is under fire from all angles. | Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

A few months ago, those who wanted Real Madrid to move on from Mbappé would have cited tactical reasons. The team is one dimensional in attack when he leads the line. He lacks chemistry with Vinicius Junior. He does not press or track back.

All valid reasons, proven largely as fact when Los Blancos played their best soccer of the season without Mbappé in the XI. They tallied five consecutive victories in the build-up to the March international break, winning both legs over Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 as well as an all-important Madrid derby along the way.

When Mbappé returned to the lineup, the 15-time European champions won one of their next six matches across all competitions.

Yet the recent criticism hurled the Frenchman’s way is largely centered around his role in the crisis that is fracturing the dressing room at the biggest club in the world. Recent reports revealed that Mbappé had a training ground dispute with a member of the coaching staff, causing him to grow increasingly isolated from the team and be viewed as a person with an “overly individualistic nature.”

The 27-year-old only fueled that perception when he took off to Italy for a vacation one week ahead of El Clásico instead of rehabbing his hamstring injury in Madrid. Fans took extreme offense to the sight of their star player living it up on holiday while the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham were playing their hearts out against Espanyol on Sunday.

It goes without saying that Mbappé has lost the respect of many Madridistas, and his contributions on the pitch have not been enough to overlook his infractions. After all, Real Madrid have not won a major trophy since he arrived at the Bernabéu.

A New Manager Faces the Ultimate Challenge at Real Madrid

José Mourinho is suddenly on the shortlist to take over Real Madrid. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

No matter how much noise Madridistas make, there is virtually no way Mbappé, who is under contract until 2029, leaves Real Madrid after only two seasons. Therefore, if Los Blancos want to get back to championship-winning ways, they must learn how to start succeeding with the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man in their ranks.

Much of the burden will fall on whoever replaces Álvaro Arbeloa in the dugout next season. The 43-year-old is expected to make way for a high-profile signing, and recent reports name José Mourinho as the frontrunner for the job.

Whether it’s the Portuguese boss or someone else on the Bernabéu’s touchline in 2026–27, they will have the burden of finding the formula that makes Vinicius Jr, Mbappé and Bellingham mesh well together on the pitch. The addition of a new face in the midfield could help matters or complicate them further.

The bottom line is another season without a major trophy will cause an even larger revolt from Real Madrid fans, and Mbappé would likely shoulder the loudest blame—whether he deserves it or not.

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