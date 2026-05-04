Major Kylian Mbappe Injury Update for El Clasico Helps Explain Controversial Vacation

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa revealed that initial tests on Kylian Mbappé suggested that the French forward would not return in time for this weekend’s Clásico against Barcelona, which helps explain why he was permitted to vacation in Italy rather than remain in the Spanish capital for focused recovery.

Mbappé pulled up with a muscular complaint during the recent 1–1 draw with Real Betis. Madrid revealed that the team’s leading scorer was suffering from a hamstring strain, ruling him out of Sunday’s league clash with Espanyol while putting his involvement against Barcelona on May 10 very much in doubt.

Initial reports were hopeful of a swift return for Mbappé. Yet, this only served to befuddle fans who watched their star forward jet off on short trip away from Spain and the sanctity of Madrid’s treatment room. As Arbeloa would belatedly reveal over the weekend, the idea of Mbappé getting fit in time for the derby was never a likely outcome.

“With Mbappé, we’ll see how he’s doing this week,” the stand-in manager told assembled media after Sunday’s 2–0 victory over Espanyol. “After last week’s tests, it looked like it might take a little longer, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Nevertheless, Mbappé’s less than discreet traveling has caused plenty of consternation among Madrid’s fanbase—and even within the dressing room.

‘I Can’t’—How Real Madrid’s Manager, Players Have Reacted to Mbappé’s Trip

Álvaro Arbeloa (right) was handed a team with systemic problems. | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AFP/Getty Images

When quizzed on Mbappé’s Italian sojourn, Arbeloa offered a pointedly neutral response, insisting he couldn’t get involved in matters which are under the remit of the club’s physios.

“All planning for injured players is supervised and managed by Real Madrid’s medical staff, who are the ones who decide when they need to go to Valdebebas and when they don’t,” Arbeloa bluntly noted. “Beyond that, each player does what he sees fit in his free time, and I can’t get involved in that.”

The manager was also pushed on whether Vinicius Junior was more professional than Mbappé. The question came at a delicate time; Mbappé was spotted landing in Madrid 12 minutes before kickoff in Real’s clash with Espanyol, which the visitors won thanks to a brace from Vinicius Jr.

Rather than simply brush it off as a case of equal contribution, Arbeloa replied: “I don’t get into comparisons between players. We need everyone. To win any match, you need the commitment of all the players. It hurts me when we see that every other team runs more than we do, not just when we don’t have the ball, but also when we have possession. We need everyone’s commitment to press, to defend, to attack.”

Those within Real Madrid are thought to be “confused” rather than infuriated by Mbappé’s behavior, according to AS. A break from the scrutiny of Madrid is understandable for such a high profile player with little chance of featuring in the near future, yet his decision to vacation so publicly is considered “strange” by some at the capital club.

Arbeola, who wasn’t referencing Mbappé specifically, had a message for the entire roster: “Talent alone isn’t enough.”

“We haven’t built Real Madrid with players who take the field dressed in tuxedos,” he memorably explained, “but with players who finish the game with their jerseys covered in sweat, mud, effort, sacrifice and perseverance.”

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