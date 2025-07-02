Real Madrid's First Five Games in 2025–26 La Liga
Real Madrid will look to get their 2025–26 La Liga campaign off to winning start after a disappointing second-place finish last season.
Real Madrid are eager to usher in a new era under Xabi Alonso. The biggest club in the world failed to defend its La Liga title in Carlo Ancelotti's final season in charge, losing the Spanish crown to bitter rivals Barcelona.
The trials and tribulations of last season are firmly behind Los Blancos, though, as they gear up for a fresh start under Alonso. Despite Real Madrid's poor form in 2024–25, they still finished just four points behind Barcelona atop the table. With a new manager, exciting signings and the emergence of young talent, the Spanish giants will like their odds in the battle to become Spanish champions once again.
The full schedule of Real Madrid's 2025–26 La Liga fixtures has been officially released, giving Alonso just under two months to prepare for the team's upcoming run in the Spanish top-flight. The good news for Los Blancos is that they will be favored in all five of their opening matches.
Check out Real Madrid's first five fixtures in the upcoming La Liga season.
Real Madrid kick off their 2025–26 La Liga season against Osasuna. With just over a month between the end of the FIFA Club World Cup and the season opener at the Santiago Bernabéu, Alonso's men will have to fight through fatigue to get past a Osasuna side that took points off Los Blancos last season.
Then, Alonso's men are headed to Carlos Tartiere Stadium to face Real Oviedo. It is hard to imagine the newly promoted side giving Real Madrid much trouble, but it will have the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd
A week later, Real Madrid are back in the Spanish capital to take on Mallorca. Although the visitors finished 10th in La Liga last season, they still managed to test Los Blancos, holding them to a 1–1 draw last August and then again for much of the reverse fixture before Jacobo Ramón bagged a 95th minute winner.
A trip to Reale Arena is next on the cards for the La Liga runners-up. Real Sociedad will be eager to put in a solid performance against Real Madrid. After all, the club has just one victory over the Spanish giants in their last 13 meetings across all competitions.
Real Madrid round out their early schedule against Espanyol. Alonso will hope to lead his side to revenge against the Catalans, who defeated Los Blancos in what wound up being a pivotal moment in the 2024–25 La Liga title race.
Date
Opponent
17 August
Osasuna (H)
24 August
Real Oviedo (A)
31 August
Mallorca (H)
14 September
Real Sociedad (A)
21 September
Espanyol (H)