Real Madrid’s Injury Crisis Deepens Before Valencia Trip

Real Madrid have confirmed winger Rodrygo will spend a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Rodrygo ended 2025 in impressive form but has endured a miserable start to 2026, struggling for minutes under Álvaro Arbeloa before being sent off in the brutal 4–2 defeat against Benfica which sent Madrid tumbling into the Champions League playoffs.

He came off the bench for the final 13 minutes of the victory over Rayo Vallecano, but has now returned to the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

How Long Will Rodrygo Miss Through Injury?

Rodrygo will need a spell out of action. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Madrid have not put a formal timeframe on Rodrygo’s absence, but thankfully for Madrid, it is not expected to be particularly serious.

Indeed, AS state Rodrygo could be sidelined for about two weeks, although his stint on the sidelines is set to be followed by a European suspension. A two-game ban has been handed out for his red card against Benfica, meaning Rodrygo will miss both legs of the playoff against the Portuguese side.

If all goes according to plan, Rodrygo should be back for the trip to Osasuna, currently scheduled for Feb. 21.

The Games Rodrygo Could Miss

Fixture Date Reason Valencia (A) Feb. 8 Injury Real Sociedad (H) Feb. 14 Injury Benfica (A) Feb. 17 Suspension

Real Madrid’s Options to Replace Rodrygo

Franco Mastantuono will fancy his chances of starting. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Madrid do have a number of attacking options, but the issue is few are showing anything close to impressive form.

Argentina international Franco Mastantuono would appear to be the likely starter in Rodrygo’s absence. He has started five of the last six games under Arbeloa and has two goals to his name, although he is yet to add to his solitary La Liga strike against Levante back in September.

If Arbeloa wants something different, Brahim Díaz could start on the right. The Morocco international offered two assists in the win over Rayo as he started from the left, but a shift in system to accommodate the absences of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham could see Brahim moved over to the right.

Arda Güler and Federico Valverde would appear to be emergency alternatives, while striker Gonzalo García has been a regular on the right wing as a second-half substitute in recent weeks.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE