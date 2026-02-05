Real Madrid Dealt Harsh Rodrygo Suspension Blow for Champions League Playoffs

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo was handed a two-match ban in the Champions League for abusive language, ruling him out of the knockout phase playoffs.

The Brazil international was sent off in the dying moments of Los Blancos’ 4–2 defeat against Benfica in the league phase finale after arguing with on-pitch official Davide Massa. At first, Rodrygo was only shown a yellow card before he was quickly sent packing for continued dissent.

The forward later apologized for the incident, admitting he got “carried away” and was prepared to face the consequences. Except Rodrygo might not have anticipated a two-match suspension that will be served across both legs of Real Madrid’s knockout phase playoff tie with José Mourinho’s men.

To add to the blow, the 15-time European champions will also be without several other key individuals for the all-important clashes unfolding on Feb. 17 and Feb. 25.

Álvaro Arbeloa Given Champions League Headache for Lisbon Trip

Álvaro Arbeloa has four months to buy himself more time at Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Losing Rodrygo is bad enough for Real Madrid; the 25-year-old closed out 2025 in impeccable form and is the team’s best spark off the bench in matches when Franco Mastantuono starts in his place on the right wing.

But he will be joined on the sidelines by Raúl Asencio, who also saw red in Real Madrid’s final match of the league phase. The center back has been Álvaro Arbeloa’s most consistent defender this season despite playing through a tibia injury in recent weeks.

To make matters worse, the Spanish boss will also be unable to call on Jude Bellingham, who suffered a hamstring injury at the weekend. The England international is expected to be out of commission for one month, missing both legs against Benfica as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger, meanwhile, are both in a race to get back to full match fitness by the time Real Madrid make the trip to Lisbon in two weeks. Without the German, Arbeloa could be headed to the Estádio da Luz with just one fully fit first-team center back in Dean Huijsen.

Has Rodrygo Played His Final Champions League Game for Real Madrid?

Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid this summer. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

If Rodrygo wants to play knockout Champions League football this season, then he needs his teammates to secure Real Madrid’s place in the round of 16. Should the team falter against Benfica again, the winger could have potentially played his last European match in a white shirt.

Despite having two years left on his contract with the Spanish giants, Rodrygo’s future at the Bernabéu remains anything but certain. He spent much of the summer linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and there’s nothing keeping those clubs, or potential other suitors, from knocking again in the coming months.

After all, if Rodrygo fails to win his place in the XI back from Mastantuono, it’s hard to imagine the talented player sticking around at Real Madrid. The likelier scenario would see him complete a blockbuster transfer to a club where he will play regular minutes.

