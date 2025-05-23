Real Madrid Devise ‘Replacement Plan’ for Luka Modric Next Season
Real Madrid are reportedly banking on their young, talented midfielders to replace the legendary Luka Modrić.
For the first time in 13 years, Real Madrid must prepare for a future without one of the best midfielders of all time. Modrić might be virtually irreplaceable, but AS report that Real Madrid are confident in their “renewal plan” that features Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Arda Güler.
The report indicates Real Madrid are fully focused on developing that younger talent into their next start-studded midfield. The club has a “clear path to the future” under future boss Xabi Alonso and it starts with the next generation of superstars assuming full responsibility both on and off the pitch.
The succession plan briefly started last season when Toni Kroos retired and left Valverde his famous number eight shirt. Now, Modrić is the next icon to depart the club and task one of the younger players to assume his role in the team.
Losing Kroos and Modrić, who won five Champions League titles alongside one another, in back-to-back summers leaves a world of pressure on the shoulders of Real Madrid’s remaining midfielders. Bellingham and Valverde have proven they are up to the challenge, but 20-year-old Güler has yet to truly leave his mark.
Plus, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a new midfield signing this summer. The club could bring 20-year-old Nico Paz back after his breakout season at Como or sign an experienced Premier League player to help carry the burden of a midfield without Modrić.
Modrić is still set to play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, though, so Real Madrid have some time to initiate their succession plans. The Croatian has yet to announce his next move following the conclusion of the tournament, but he could potentially continue his career in MLS or the Saudi Pro League should he opt to leave Europe.