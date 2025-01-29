Brest 0–3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Cruise to Champions League Knockout Stage
Real Madrid ended their Champions League league phase campaign with a comfortable 3–0 victory against Brest at the Stade de Roudourou.
The last time Real Madrid played a Ligue 1 side in France, the defending European champions were on the wrong end of shocking upset to Lille. Three months later, Los Blancos came into their final league phase match against Brest with their strongest XI available.
The visitors got off to a slow start, but eventually found the game's opening goal in the 27th minute. Rodrygo showed off his dribbling skills as he carved through Brest's defense with a strong run into the box that he finished off with a low shot. With a little help from the woodwork, the Brazilian gave his side the 1–0 lead.
Brest thought they had found an equalizer in the 51st minute, but Ludovic Ajorque's effort was offside. Just five minutes later, Jude Bellingham doubled Real Madrid's lead. The hosts saw any chance of salvaging a result slip through their fingers when Rodrygo scored his second of the night in the 78th minute.
Although Real Madrid could not secure a spot in the top eight of the league phase standings, they still advanced to the Champions League knockout phase playoffs after a shaky start to their title defense and will await their playoff opponent in Friday's draw.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's comfortable 3–0 victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Brest (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.9/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
8.3/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6.9/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.3/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
7.2/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.6/10
DM: Luka Modrić
8.3/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
6.4/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.3/10
LW: Rodrygo
9.4/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
6.6/10
SUB: Arda Güler (73' for Díaz)
6.3/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (82' for Bellingham)
6.2/10
SUB: David Alaba (82' for Tchouaméni)
6.2/10
SUB: Raúl Asencio (83' for Vázquez)
6.2/10
SUB: Endrick (82' for Modrić)
6.1/10