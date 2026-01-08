Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Wondrous Goal Sets Up Clasico Spanish Super Cup Final
Real Madrid defeated arch rivals Atlético Madrid 2–1 on Thursday evening to advance to the Spanish Super Cup final, where Barcelona awaits.
After suffering the worst Madrid derby defeat in 75 years back in September, Xabi Alonso’s men came into the semifinal bout desperate for redemption. Federico Valverde got Los Blancos off to a blissful start when he fired home a sensational free kick just 76 seconds into the game.
Rodrygo continued his blistering form to find a second for Real Madrid in the second half, set up by Valverde. In the blink of an eye, Alexander Sørloth pulled one back for Atlético Madrid, but it was not enough to rally a comeback for Diego Simeone’s side.
For the fourth year in a row, the 15-time European champions are now set to face Barcelona in a Clásico final for the Spanish Super Cup crown.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—8.3: Had no chance of stopping Sørloth’s goal, but otherwise, played hero between the posts to keep his side in the game.
RB: Federico Valverde—8.9: A class above the rest. Scored a wonder goal and set up Rodrygo’s strike, all while playing out of position.
CB: Raúl Asencio—6.8: Will be remembered for his weak effort on Atlético Madrid’s lone goal. Too easily overpowered by the towering Alexander Sørloth.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—6.5: Put his body on the line in a vintage outing. Had Julián Alvarez in his pocket; the Argentine managed zero shots on target in the 69 minutes Rüdiger was on the pitch.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—7.0: Redemptive Madrid derby performance. Covered immense ground, locked down Giuliano Simeone and was absolutely unstoppable on the counter attack.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—6.9: Perhaps the dirt staining nearly every inch of his kit is the best way to sum up the Frenchman’s efforts. Anchored the midfield with poise and defended like a third center back, before dropping back to indeed finish the game in central defense.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—7.5: Helped keep Los Blancos more structurally sound in the midfield. Made countless defensive interventions that will go unnoticed by most, but not by Alonso.
RW: Rodrygo—7.9: The most dangerous attacker on the pitch for either side. Looked capable of changing the game with one run every time he touched the ball. Torched Matteo Ruggeri.
AM: Jude Bellingham—7.3: His vision and work rate continue to be second to none on the team. Put together an all-around performance that showed off his clinical passing and staggering IQ.
LW: Vinicius Junior—6.9: Lost the battle against Marcos Llorente. Predictable runs, poor finishing and lackadaisical defending were the story of his game. Whistles no doubt would have poured down on him at the Bernabéu.
ST: Gonzalo García—6.8: Nonexistent. Lost the most duels in the game, didn’t take a single shot and created zero chances.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Ferland Mendy (69’ for Rüdiger)
6.5
Fran García (69’ for Asencio)
6.0
Arda Güler (81’ for Vinicius Jr)
N/A
Franco Mastanuono (87’ for Rodrygo)
N/A
Dani Ceballos (87’ for Camavinga)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, David Jiménez, Dean Huijsen, Thiago Pitarch.
Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Conor Gallagher, Koke, Álex Baena; Alexander Sørloth, Julián Alvarez.
Subs used: Robin Le Normand, Antoine Griezmann, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Nahuel Molina.
Player of the Match: Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)
Atlético Madrid 1–2 Real Madrid—How It Unfolded at Alinma Bank Stadium
Alonso’s men got off to a dream start in Jeddah, taking the lead less than two minutes after the opening whistle sounded. Jude Bellingham won his side a free kick in a dangerous position, and Valverde stepped up to the deal ball with his sights set on goal, even from 25 yards out.
After a running start, the Uruguayan unleashed a sensational right-footed rocket that evaded Atlético Madrid’s wall and crashed into the back of the net. The power, precision and placement of the free kick was reminiscent of one finished off by the great Roberto Carlos.
The wonder goal gave Real Madrid the early lead, but Simeone’s side quickly bounced back and grew into the game, enjoying prolonged spells of possession that had players in white chasing after the ball. Like much of the Carlo Ancelotti era, the 15-time European champions seemed content to sit back and wait for their moment to strike on the counter attack.
Los Blancos almost did just that thanks to a blistering run from Álvaro Carreras down the right flank after he mopped up a failed corner attempt from Atlético Madrid. The side of the pitch didn’t matter to the fullback, though, as he blazed forward and played Rodrygo through on goal.
The Brazilian did all the hard work to send his marker to ground, freeing up plenty of time and space inside the box to to bury Real Madrid’s second in the 28th minute. Yet Rodrygo rushed his shot and sent a weak effort right at Jan Oblak.
Simeone’s side had a few half-chances to equalize, but an important block from Antonio Rüdiger and a vintage save from Thibaut Courtois kept Atlético Madrid off the opening 45 minutes.
Despite a bright start from Los Colchoneros in the second half, it was Real Madrid that got on the scoresheet next. Valverde picked out Rodrygo with a clever pass from the right flank, and once again, the winger was off to the races. A brilliant first touch got him past Robin Le Normand and all that was left was a cool, right-footed finish to put his side up 2–0 in the 55th minute.
Much to Alonso’s dismay, his men only enjoyed their two-goal cushion for three minutes. Giuliano Simeone floated a pinpoint ball to the far post, where Alexander Sørloth overpowered Raúl Asencio to head home Atlético Madrid’s opener.
The bitter rivals traded blows at either end of the pitch as the game continued on, but a lack of accuracy from the two Madrid-based clubs kept the scoreline at 2–1. Julián Alvarez came the closest to finding the back of the net in stoppage time, but the Argentine pulled a glorious chance just wide, ending Los Colchoneros’ Spanish Super Cup title hopes.
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Halftime Stats
Statistic
Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid
Possession
49%
51%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.88
0.66
Total Shots
10
4
Shots on Target
3
2
Big Chances
1
2
Pass Accuracy
86%
84%
Fouls
3
3
Corners
4
0
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid
Possession
61%
39%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.91
0.98
Total Shots
19
13
Shots on Target
19
5
Big Chances
5
1
Pass Accuracy
92%
86%
Fouls
10
12
Corners
5
8