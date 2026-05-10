Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Barcelona: Los Blancos Condemned to Historic Clasico Humiliation

Real Madrid’s nightmare campaign got even worse on Sunday when they suffered a 2–0 defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

After a week of headline-grabbing scandals, Los Blancos did little to repair their image in Catalonia. Hansi Flick’s men dominated from the opening whistle, taking a two-goal lead by the 18th minute thanks to Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres.

The 15-time European champions mustered a whimpering response that never looked close to challenging for a result, let alone the win they needed to deny their biggest rivals the La Liga title on the night.

Celebrations unfolded in the stands as the minutes ticked on and come the final whistle, the players joined in. For the first time in history, the Barcelona clinched the La Liga title in a Clásico—and Real Madrid could do nothing but watch as they ended the season trophyless.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Vinicius Junior got nothing going. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

It became very clear very early in Sunday’s fixture that half the players in white looked like they’d rather be any place but Camp Nou. There was so little fire and passion coming from Real Madrid’s starters that you would think they were content to hand Barcelona the La Liga title.

Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger were sleepwalking in central defense, both responsible for the two goals the Catalans buried in the first half. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga played with no edge or grit in midfield, simply allowing Pedri to pull the strings with zero intervention.

Vinicius Junior saw so little of the ball he might as well have not been on the pitch. Jude Bellingham looked uninterested for large chunks of the game.

Had this game been at the Bernabéu, Álvaro Arbeloa’s players would have been whistled louder than those in Blaugrana shirts. There was no tenacity, no fight, no creativity. The culture at Real Madrid is broken, and if the stars in white cannot even get up for a Clásico, then there something deep-rooted and rotten at the biggest club in world—if that wasn’t already obvious.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-4-2)

Gonzalo García will rue his missed opportunity to impress. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—6.5: Returned between the posts to try and save another poor performance from a makeshift backline. Had no chance of stopping Rashford’s free kick, but still made five saves on the night, including a brilliant effort to deny the Englishman one-on-one.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—7.3: One of the few players in white who brought some intensity. Bested by Fermín once early on and didn’t let it happen again.

CB: Raúl Asencio—5.7: Decided to stop running alongside Torres in the 18th minute, gifting the Spaniard all the time and space in the world to bury Barcelona’s second.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—5.7: Conceded the free kick that Rashford buried for the early lead. Looked lost on more than one occasion, unable to stick with Torres.

LB: Fran García—6.1: No match for Rashford’s speed. Torched by the winger in several nervy moments that he’s lucky didn’t make the scoreline worse.

RM: Brahim Díaz—7.0: A spark plug for Real Madrid. Drove forward without fear, didn’t misplace a pass and dominated his duels on the ground.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—6.3: Mustered a few attempts on goal, but hardly did enough to redeem himself after the chaos he took part in midweek with Federico Valverde.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—6.5: Offered little stability in the midfield. Spent most of his time just jogging after Barcelona’s quick passes.

LM: Jude Bellingham—6.2: His offside goal was about the only highlight he mustered in 90 minutes. Created zero chances and hardly made any trademark runs into the box.

ST: Gonzalo García—5.7: Could only kick the post in frustration after squandering an absolutely golden chance in the first half that could have changed the game. Didn’t manage a shot on target in 79 minutes.

ST: Vinicius Junior—5.8: Had just 16 touches in the first half. Got more involved after the restart, but in no way dominated the left flank like he should going against Eric García. Wildly uninterested without the ball.

SUB: Thiago Pitarch (70’ for Camavinga)—6.5: Perfect with the ball at his feet, but had little influence.

SUB: Franco Mastantuono (79’ for Díaz)—5.8: Mustered three touches.

SUB: César Palacios (79’ for Gonzalo)—5.9: Didn’t test Joan García with his half-chance.

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Álvaro Carreras, David Alaba, David Jiménez, Dean Huijsen, Jorge Cestero.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Trent Alexander-Arnold can hold his head high. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Gonzalo García got a rare start on Sunday in place of the injured Kylian Mbappé, but he did little to convince the club to stick with him next season over the returning Endrick . The Spaniard had the best chance of the game for Real Madrid and he failed to convert, likely losing the battle for the backup No. 9 role before it even truly began.

got a rare start on Sunday in place of the injured Kylian Mbappé, but he did little to convince the club to stick with him next season over the returning . The Spaniard had the best chance of the game for Real Madrid and he failed to convert, likely losing the battle for the backup No. 9 role before it even truly began. Raúl Asencio also got a chance to prove his worth, filling in for Dean Huijsen at the last minute. Yet the defender was at the scene of the crime, vindicating Arbeloa’s refusal to play him in recent months. He could be another player on his way out this summer.

also got a chance to prove his worth, filling in for Dean Huijsen at the last minute. Yet the defender was at the scene of the crime, vindicating Arbeloa’s refusal to play him in recent months. He could be another player on his way out this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold can hold his head high. The fullback did his job in his Clásico debut, which is much more than most of his fellow teammates can say. Sure, he didn’t have to go up against Lamine Yamal, but he still put in a defensive effort he can be proud of.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Embarrassing Defeat

Álvaro Arbeloa lost his first—and possibly last—Clásico on the touchline. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid mustered a shocking one shot on target . In the second half, they only sent two shots the way of Joan García and neither required the goalkeeper’s intervention.

. In the second half, they only sent two shots the way of Joan García and neither required the goalkeeper’s intervention. It’s no wonder their xG was just a 0.79 on the night. Barcelona’s wasn’t much higher at 0.99 , but they at least took advantage of two of their three big chances to outperform the metric.

on the night. Barcelona’s wasn’t much higher at , but they at least took advantage of two of their three big chances to outperform the metric. Los Blancos ended the match with 342 passes compared to the Catalans’ 484. The disparity in quality across both team’s midfields was on full display, and it allowed the hosts to control the game with little worries.

Statistic Barcelona Real Madrid Possession 57% 43% Expected Goals (xG) 0.99 0.79 Total Shots 10 8 Shots on Target 7 1 Big Chances 3 1 Pass Accuracy 92% 87% Fouls 18 9 Corners 4 8

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