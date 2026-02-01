Real Madrid Star Left in Tears After Serious Injury Against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham limped out of Sunday’s meeting with Rayo Vallecano in tears after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The England international was alone on the pitch as he chased the ball down the wing, but grabbed at his hamstring and immediately fell to the turf in evident discomfort.

While he walked off the pitch himself, Bellingham was visibly emotional as he departed, leaving many fans to fear that the midfielder may have suffered a serious injury.

The Games Jude Bellingham Could Miss for Real Madrid

Bellingham looked in serious discomfort. | Thomas COEX/AFP/Getty Images

Bellingham will be quickly ushered for tests on his injury, with a recovery timeline to be decided once the results are in, but it is clear he is set for several weeks on the sidelines.

Upcoming La Liga games against Valencia and Real Sociedad would appear to be too soon for Bellingham, who is also in danger of missing Madrid’s Champions League knockout playoff against Benfica, the first leg of which is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Even the home leg the following week could prove impossible for Bellingham who, depending on the severity of his injury, may have one eye on the final international break before the World Cup, which arrives in late March.

Bellingham has already endured a tense start to the Thomas Tuchel era with England. A shoulder injury kept him out of action back in September, before a lack of fitness saw him miss out on October’s squad.

While Bellingham returned to the England setup in November, he did not start the Three Lions’ biggest fixture of the break and there have been questions over his role under Tuchel, who described the midfielder’s attitude as “repulsive” before later insisting he had chosen a poor word in his second language.

If Bellingham is not fit enough for a spot in the March camp, he may face a battle to convince Tuchel to take him to the World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Real Madrid’s Upcoming Fixtures

Opponent Competition Date Valencia (A) La Liga Feb. 8 Real Sociedad (H) La Liga Feb. 14 Benfica (A) Champions League Feb. 17 Osasuna (A) La Liga Feb. 22 Benfica (H) Champions League Feb. 25 Getafe (H) La Liga March 1 Celta Vigo (A) La Liga March 8 Elche (H) La Liga March 15 Atlético Madrid (H) La Liga March 22

