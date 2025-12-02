Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club: Two Changes From Girona Slip-Up
Real Madrid are seeking to bring their three-game winless streak in La Liga to a close on Wednesday when they visit Athletic Club.
Los Blancos have drawn their last three matches in the league and have lost grasp of top spot as a result, with disappointing results against Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona piling pressure on Xabi Alonso. A response is required in Bilbao for what is a sixth straight away game for Madrid.
Alonso welcomed some key names back into his team during the weekend’s stalemate with Girona but another underwhelming performance will force the Spaniard to take stock. There could be changes for the journey to Estadio San Mamés.
Here is how Madrid could line up against Athletic.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois has been busier than expected in recent matches and is sure to be tested by Athletic on Wednesday. The Belgian typically rises to the occasion under pressure.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The summer signing continues to produce divisive performances. On the ball, there are few better, but his defensive deficiencies have been exposed in Spain.
CB: Éder Militão—Having sustained an injury with Brazil over the November international period, Miltão was a welcome returnee on Sunday. The center back produced an impressive display on his comeback.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The German had been absent since September but also made his return in Catalonia, playing the entirety of the draw with Girona. He will be critical to Madrid turning their fortunes around in the coming weeks.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras, somewhat surprisingly, was named on the bench at the weekend, replaced in the XI by Fran García. However, the ex-Benfica star will return to the lineup against Athletic.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The France international will provide some much-needed defensive security in the midfield against the industrious Athletic. He didn’t produce his best showing against Girona and will be eager to redeem himself.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—Lining up alongside his compatriot, Camavinga could be Alonso’s second change from the weekend. He will provide balance in the engine room should he replace the offensive-minded Arda Güler.
RW: Federico Valverde—Valverde has been used in wide positions recently as Rodrygo continues to be glued to the bench. The adaptable Uruguayan will give his all no matter his role.
AM: Jude Bellingham—One of Madrid’s best performers against Girona, Bellingham should adopt an attacking midfield role against Athletic. He’s such a key creative influence for Los Blancos.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Uncertainty over his future in connection with Alonso’s persists, but he remains an essential starter for Madrid. He won the equalizing penalty at Girona and produced another lively showing after a super display against Olympiacos.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Where would Madrid be without Mbappé? Another goal from the spot on Sunday means his tally now sits at 23 strikes in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants this term.