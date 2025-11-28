Real Madrid’s ‘Position’ on Vinicius Jr Contract Renewal Revealed
Real Madrid remain eager to extend Vinicius Junior’s contract despite recent discussions between the parties having stalled, according to reports.
The Brazilian’s future continues to dominate the discourse surrounding Madrid after it was recently revealed that he has no intention of penning new terms while his relationship with manager Xabi Alonso remains tense.
Vinicius and Alonso have not seen eye to eye since the latter’s appointment last summer, with their feud reaching boiling point during last month’s Clásico defeat to Barcelona after the winger was withdrawn in the 72nd minute.
The 25-year-old was benched by Alonso for last weekend’s disappointing draw with Elche, further intensifying speculation over his future, but he was restored to the starting lineup during the chaotic 4–3 midweek win over Olympiacos—assisting twice in the seven-goal thriller in Athens.
Despite ongoing uncertainty regarding his future, which expires in June 2027, The Athletic have reported that “Madrid’s position is that they would like to renew his contract,” even though they are yet to reach an agreement over his salary.
Vinicius most recently extended his contract in 2022 and has been linked with an extraordinary move to the Saudi Pro League over the past year.
Vinicius Junior’s Eye-Watering Contract Demands
Madrid’s ability to tie down Vinicius will be determined by both their financial flexibility and the forward’s willingness to compromise over his staggering salary expectations.
As per The Athletic report, Vinicius is demanding a package worth up to €30 million ($34.8 million, £26.3 million), which is a considerable increase on his current terms. He is thought to pocket somewhere in the region of €18 million per year after tax.
Madrid’s initial contract proposal offered him a modest pay rise which would have taken his earnings up to €20 million net every year, but that was rejected by Vinicius and his representatives.
Kylian Mbappé is currently Madrid’s top earner, claiming around €15 million in wages and even more in total when bonuses are taken into account. The Frenchman also owns his own image rights and reportedly scooped a signing-on fee of over €100 million.
Whether or not Madrid and Vinicius can finalize negotiations over an extension remains to be seen, but a protracted saga suits nobody.