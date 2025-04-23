Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe: La Liga
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to the Copa del Rey final this weekend, they first must take on Getafe in La Liga.
Real Madrid are coming off a thrilling 1–0 victory over Athletic Bilbao just three days ago. Fede Valverde buried a spectacular volley in the 93rd minute to secure all three points for Los Blancos, keeping the club's La Liga title hopes alive.
Still, if Real Madrid want to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table, they must win their remaining six La Liga fixtures, starting with Getafe. On paper, the 12th-place side should not give Los Blancos many problems, but Carlo Ancelotti will likely rotate his squad with the Copa del Rey final set for Saturday, Apr. 26.
The Italian manager will also be without the injured Kylian Mbappé, Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal. Real Madrid's attack greatly missed Mbappé against Athletic Bilbao and will once again have to find a way to win while the French superstar recovers from a minor ankle injury.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Getafe on Apr. 23.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian keeper is in line to start the rest of Los Blancos' matches this season.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard will likely return to starting XI after playing just seven minutes at the weekend.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The former Real Madrid Castilla star has become one of Ancelotti's most trusted players.
CB: David Alaba—Starting Alaba gives Antonio Rüdiger some much-needed rest ahead of the Copa del Rey final.
LB: Fran García—García's days at Real Madrid might be numbered, but he is still up to the task of locking down the left flank against Getafe.
RM: Brahim Díaz—Díaz is one of Real Madrid's fringe players looking to get some valuable minutes in Wednesday's clash. Ancelotti could also opt to start Dani Ceballos or Luka Modrić in his place should he wish for a traditional midfielder instead.
DM: Fede Valverde—Fresh off scoring the winner against Athletic Bilbao, Valverde returns to the midfield where he will look to control the tempo of the match at the Estadio Coliseum.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—The Frenchman could get the nod on Wednesday to keep Aurélien Tchouaméni fresh for Saturday's final.
LM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham came up empty at the weekend despite a few glorious chances in the second half. The England international will hope to put in a more clinical performance against Getafe.
ST: Rodrygo—The pressure is on the Brazilian to finally produce in La Liga or else he risks losing his starting spot for the Copa del Rey final.
ST: Vinícius Júnior—The winger was Real Madrid's best player against Athletic Bilbao and should have little trouble exploiting Getafe's leaky backline.