How Many Games Will Kylian Mbappe Miss for Real Madrid With an Ankle Injury?
Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappé after the club confirmed the Frenchman suffered an ankle injury against Arsenal.
The second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals was a nightmare for Real Madrid. Not only did Los Blancos suffer a 2–1 defeat to Arsenal and crash out of the tournament (5–1 on aggregate), but they also lost Mbappé to injury. The 26-year-old, who leads Real Madrid in scoring this season, was forced to come off the pitch in the 75th minute after an awkward challenge on Declan Rice.
The Frenchman underwent tests on Friday, Apr. 18, and was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain, per AS. Although Real Madrid will breathe a sigh of relief that Mbappé avoided a major injury, they still must now get on with their La Liga campaign while the forward is stuck on the sidelines.
Mbappé is at risk of missing Real Madrid's next three games as he recovers from injury. Los Blancos are set to play Athletic Bilbao, Getafe and Barcelona all within the span of seven days.
The Frenchman is already confirmed to miss out on Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao; Mbappé is suspended for the match after he received a straight red card against Alavés last weekend. Even if he was not serving his ban, though, he would not have featured due to his injury.
Next up is a trip to Getafe on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Unless Mbappé recovers ahead of schedule, he is expected to sit out of that La Liga match as well. Real Madrid will not want to take any risks with the forward ahead of the Copa del Rey final.
It will be a race for Mbappé to make it back for the El Clásico final on Saturday, Apr. 26. The good news is that Mbappé's ankle injury is nothing serious, and a week to recover should hopefully be enough time for the Frenchman to return to the pitch. Real Madrid will need their leading goalscorer against Barcelona if they want to win the Copa del Rey.