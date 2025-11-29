Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona: Mbappe Set for Another Scoring Spree
Real Madrid return to domestic action on Sunday afternoon after a breathless evening in Piraeus.
Los Blancos were involved in a seven-goal thriller on Wednesday evening when they visited Greek giants Olympiacos, winning a chaotic affair 4–3 courtesy of Kylian Mbappé’s brilliance. The Frenchman scored all of Madrid’s goals to end a winless streak that had lasted three matches.
Xabi Alonso’s side will be seeking to build on their midweek victory when visiting Girona in La Liga this weekend, with Los Blancos still neck and neck with fierce foes Barcelona at the summit. Despite back-to-back draws in the league, Madrid will expect to secure maximum points against an incredibly leaky defense.
Here’s how Madrid could line up at Estadi Montilivi.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona (4-3-1-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois missed the clash with Olympiacos due to illness as Andriy Lunin conceded three on his first appearance of the season. The Belgian will likely return on Sunday eagerly seeking a quiet evening.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The right back’s defensive deficiencies have been on show in Spain’s capital, but his masterful passing has also been regular viewing for Madridistas. The duality of Trent always makes him an unpredictable force.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman was utilized in midfield on his return to the team against Olympiacos, but he might be moved into the back four on Sunday given Madrid’s persistent defensive injuries.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The youngster has not been in particularly glowing form this season, but might well be Madrid’s only fit senior center back for the clash with Girona.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras didn’t look comfortable at center back against Elche or Olympiacos and should be moved back into his preferred left back role as Ferland Mendy drops back out of the team.
CM: Arda Güler—Güler produced a typically creative display against Olympiacos, assisting Mbappé’s second of the evening and generally causing issues for the Greek side during his hour on the field.
CM: Federico Valverde—Valverde operated from the right flank midweek, but could reprise his more familiar midfield role. The versatile Uruguayan will deliver energy and grit in the center of the pitch.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—The Frenchman will be well-rested for the trip to Catalonia having only played the first half of the win in Athens. Camavinga proved a handy addition in midfield, supplying an assist and screening the back four effectively.
AM: Jude Bellingham—A slight injury issue saw him only used as a second-half substitute on Wednesday, but the exceptional Englishman will be restored to the team on Sunday. He was Madrid’s savior at Elche last weekend.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé had been three games without a goal for Madrid but ended his mini-drought emphatically against Olympiacos. He scored the second-quickest hat-trick in Champions League history and will be excited by the prospect of conquering an uncertain Girona backline.
ST: Vinicius Junior—On his return to the XI midweek, the Brazilian conjured up a sensational display fitting of his talents. He assisted two of Mbappé’s strikes and was an absolute handful for the home defense.