Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Salzburg: Champions League
Real Madrid's first Champions League fixture of 2025 comes against RB Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
With just two Champions League matches left before the knockout rounds, Real Madrid need to finish the new league phase out strong. The defending European champions only have nine points through six UCL fixtures after they suffered defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool. To guarantee their spot in the knockout phase play-off, Los Blancos must collect all six points from their remaining matches, starting with Salzburg.
Carlo Ancelotti is still without the injured Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão, but Aurélien Tchouaméni is back after sitting out at the weekend due to discomfort in his left leg. David Alaba could also feature against Salzburg after he made his long-awaited return against Las Palmas.
Lucas Vázquez, meanwhile, is suspended for the match against Salzburg, leaving Ancelotti with not a single right back in his squad.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Salzburg on Jan. 22.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Salzburg (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian has kept just two clean sheets in his last nine starts.
RB: Fede Valverde—With Vázquez suspended, Valverde is set to return to his emergency right back duties.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old should get the nod alongside Rüdiger as Alaba works his way to full match fitness.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The center back has scored two goals this season and both came in the Champions League.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Expect Mendy to return to the left flank after Fran García played 90 minutes at the weekend.
DM: Dani Ceballos—Since Valverde is stuck at right back, Ceballos is in line to start just his second Champions League match this season.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman will start in Ancelotti's double pivot so long as he is fully fit. If he can only feature off the bench, expect Luka Modrić to take his place.
RW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo has found the back of the net in six of his last eight appearances.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham will be eager to break his four-game goal drought. Last time Real Madrid played in the Champions League, the England international scored the winner against Atalanta.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian should find plenty of success against a Salzburg defense that has conceded nine goals in its last two matches.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The 26-year-old leads the team with 18 goals across all competitions.