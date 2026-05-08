Real Madrid President Identifies ‘Dream Signing’ for Summer Transfer Window

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has an eye on Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız, according to one report.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who was named in the Serie A Team of the Season in 2024–25, has shone for Juve again in this campaign, scoring 10 times and registering six assists in the Italian top division.

Yıldız, who is under contract in Turin until 2030, remains a key figure for Juve as they hunt down an all-important Champions League qualification spot for next season.

With the club currently sitting fourth in the table, there is concern at the club that sales will need to be made to balance the books in the summer if they do not secure the lucrative income that the Champions League provides.

Yildiz in Perez’s Sights

Kenan Yıldız is Juventus’ top scorer this season. | Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Yıldız is among the high-profile players likely to have offers this summer.

The report claims that the Türkiye international’s “love for the cause” could be tested by a big offer from Real Madrid, claiming that he is the “dream player” of club president Pérez.

The article adds that Real Madrid are planning to “restart with a vengeance” after another season without a major trophy.

Meanwhile, Francisco Conceição and Dušan Vlahović are two other Juventus players named as potential departures this summer in order to boost club finances.

Why Yildiz Rumors Make Little Sense

Kenan Yıldız has excelled for club and country this season. | Hakan Akgun/Anadolu/Getty Images.

While Yıldız is undoubtedly a fine player—and one with an obvious connection to current Los Blancos star Arda Güler—the rumors of Madrid interest feel unlikely to progress beyond paper talk.

Yıldız operates as an attacking midfielder, either through the center or off the left, areas of the pitch where he is unlikely to get much game time for Madrid.

Perhaps the only realistic scenario in which Pérez could move for Yıldız would be if Vinicius Junior publicly decided not to sign a contract extension, forcing the club to look into alternative signings.

As a more central No.10, Yıldız would be unlikely to displace Jude Bellingham while his presence would only add more competition for minutes with his international teammate Güler, who has ascended to new heights this season.

On top of that, there is widespread talk that Madrid will move to bring another Serie A attacking midfielder to the Bernabéu this summer: Nico Paz.

Kenan Yildiz vs. Nico Paz in 2025–26

Kenan Yıldız Nico Paz Goals (all comps) 11 13 Assists (all comps) 9 8 Appearances (all comps) 45 39

The Como star’s buyback clause, reportedly set at around €10 million ($12 million) makes him a budget-friendly option, and one who is already well-acquainted with Madrid having spent many years in the club’s youth ranks.

Yıldız by contrast, even with any financial troubles at Juve factored in, would still cost may times the outlay needed for Paz, who is arguably a better player.

Meanwhile, this summer is likely to see Madrid focus the majority of any transfer budget on signing a new center back, with David Alaba leaving and Raúl Asencio deemed surplus to requirements, as well as a midfield controller.

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