Real Madrid: Three Reasons for Optimism vs. Arsenal in Champions League Quarterfinals
Real Madrid might be trailing Arsenal by three goals in their Champions League quarterfinal tie, but there is still all to play for in the second leg.
A trip to the Emirates last week left Real Madrid stunned by Arsenal. The Gunners secured a dominant 3–0 victory in London and now are just 90 minutes away from eliminating the defending European champions in the Champions League quarterfinals.
The scoreline looks bleak for Real Madrid, but a comeback is always on the cards when talking about the Spanish giants, especially at the Santiago Bernabéu. With superstars like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham in white, along with the return of two irreplaceable midfielders, Los Blancos have what it takes to complete another historic comeback in Madrid.
Here's three reasons why Real Madrid can finally secure the club's first ever victory over Arsenal on Wednesday, Apr. 16.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni Return for the Second Leg
Real Madrid's midfield is in for a huge boost for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Not only is Dani Ceballos set to return from injury, but Aurélien Tchouaméni is back available after serving his one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.
In four of the last five matches in which Tchouaméni played in the midfield for Los Blancos, Real Madrid walked away with the victory. The Frenchman stabilizes the midfield and gives his fellow midfielders the freedom to push forward and pick out key passes while he sits back and offers protection for the backline. Plus, he can win back possession without fouling and gifting Arsenal set pieces, something Real Madrid struggled to do in the first leg.
Ceballos, meanwhile, helps Ancelotti's men control possession. With the Spaniard on the pitch, Real Madrid will play with a proactive mindset that they lacked in the first leg. Ceballos will look to strategically link up with the attack as opposed to just sending a ball forward and hoping Mbappé will get on the end of it. Not to mention his work rate often sends him all over the pitch, plugging in gaps wherever he is needed.
The balanced partnership between Tchouaméni and Ceballos gives Real Madrid a much stronger midfield for the second leg that can actually influence and control a game.
Real Madrid Will Revert to Their Winning 4-2-3-1 Formation
Part of the reason for Real Madrid's struggles against Arsenal at the Emirates was their 4-4-2 formation. Without Tchouaméni and Ceballos available to play as a double pivot, Ancelotti instead opted for a four-man midfield unit and ultimately paid the price.
As the match progressed and Arsenal enjoyed prolonged spells of possession, Real Madrid dropped deeper and deeper. Bellingham was forced to all-but play as a second left back to cover for David Alaba while Rodrygo had to pitch in on the right flank to help natural midfielder Fede Valverde in defense.
When Luka Modrić or Eduardo Camavinga received the ball, their fellow midfielders were too far back on defense to explode down either wing. Sure, Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior were waiting for service up top, but without Bellingham in his normal No. 10 role, there was no real facilitator for either Real Madrid forward. It did not help matters that Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior were not actively making runs in behind Arsenal's backline or even pressing the line with any kind of ferocity.
Real Madrid's typical 4-2-3-1 gets Bellingham back in his natural, best position that allows the England international to use his vision and creativity to pull the strings of Real Madrid's attack. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, meanwhile, get to carve out space on either wing and use their pace and dribbling ability to take on Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly respectively. Mbappé then gets to lead the line with freedom to do what he does best—score.
Real Madrid Have Champions League History on Their Side
Real Madrid come into the deciding leg with a record 15 Champions League titles in their trophy cabinet. The club has a storied history in the competition that has turned the Santiago Bernabéu into a place of magic on European nights.
Many improbable comebacks have unfolded at the iconic grounds, including three previous times in which Los Blancos erased a three-goal or more deficit in the first leg of a European knockout tie. In 1975, Real Madrid suffered a 4–1 defeat to Derby County only to win 5–1 in the second leg. In 1984, Real Madrid suffered a 3–0 defeat to Anderlecht and then won the second leg 6–1. Borussia Mönchengladbach even beat Real Madrid 5–1 just for the Spanish giants to secure a 4–0 victory in the second leg.
Another piece of history on Real Madrid's side is Ancelotti. The Italian manager has never been eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals while coaching Real Madrid. The task at hand for this year's squad is tougher than ever before, but Ancelotti has always delivered in the quarterfinals.
History deems the comeback possible, but now it is time for Real Madrid to prove it on Wednesday.