Real Madrid Left Reeling by Last-Minute Injury Blow for Man City Clash

Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras is set to miss the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 due to a calf injury, the club confirmed.

The fullback did not feature at the weekend in Los Blancos’ last-gasp 2–1 win over Celta Vigo due to an accumulation of yellow cards. There is no suspension hanging over his head for the European clash, instead he has become the club’s latest fitness issue. With the team’s infirmary already crammed with bodies, another injury to one of Álvaro Arbeloa’s starters could spell disaster ahead of Manchester City’s arrival to the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid announced Carreras had sustained a muscle injury in the calf of his right leg. Although the club did not specify a recovery timeline, The Athletic report the Spaniard will be sidelined for at least a week, ruling him out against the Cityzens.

Arbeloa Struck With Selection Crisis for Man City Clash

Álvaro Arbeloa is officially on the hot seat at Real Madrid. | Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

Losing Carreras on his own would not be the end of the world for the Spanish giants, but he joins a slew of players unavailable for the biggest game of the season. Real Madrid are now missing the following seven players for the first leg of the round of 16:

Álvaro Carreras

Kylian Mbappé

Jude Bellingham

Éder Militão

Rodrygo

Dani Ceballos

David Alaba

Five of the seven players would typically start a game of such magnitude, leaving Arbeloa without nearly half of his strongest XI. The biggest blows are undoubtedly Bellingham and Mbappé, who will both be in a race to feature in the second leg.

The good news is Carreras will likely be back for the trip to the Etihad, barring any setbacks in his recovery. The 22-year-old has established himself as the best of Real Madrid’s four summer signings, delivering consistent performances week in and week out.

How Real Madrid Will Replace Alvaro Carreras vs. Man City

Ferland Mendy is in line to start against Man City on Wednesday night. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

For the time being, Los Blancos must get by without their starting left back. Unlike many of the club’s other positions, there is actually substantial depth on the left flank. Both Ferland Mendy and Fran García are fit and available, as well as emergency fullback Eduardo Camavinga.

All signs point to Mendy getting the nod under the lights at the Bernabéu. Injury issues have hampered the Frenchman over the last two seasons, but he logged 90 minutes at the weekend for only the second time this season—and looked solid doing so.

Going against Man City is a significantly tougher test than Celta Vigo, though, and Mendy will be pushed to his limits trying to lock down Antoine Semenyo. The winter signing has already has seven goals and two assists to his name in 13 appearances for Man City.

Real Madrid will be hoping the fullback channels his better years where he helped the club win two Champions League titles once the opening whistle sounds on Wednesday.

