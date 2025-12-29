SI

Real Madrid Respond to ‘Transfer Interest’ in Summer Signing From League Champions

Franco Mastantuono is chasing down one of Lionel Messi’s World Cup records in 2026.

Franco Mastantuono’s bright start at Real Madrid has fizzled out.
Franco Mastantuono’s bright start at Real Madrid has fizzled out. / Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly have no intention of offloading Franco Mastantuono, despite interest from a number of European suitors, including reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

The summer signing from River Plate enjoyed a stellar start to life in the Spanish capital. Immediately emboldened by Xabi Alonso’s clear affection, Mastantuono started eight of Madrid’s first 11 matches of the season, keeping Rodrygo rooted to the bench while impressing in a wandering role off the right wing.

Then injury struck. Mastantuono eventually dropped out of Madrid’s squad in November after giving into the pain from a groin injury which had been dogging him for some time. Following a four-match absence, the teenager was afforded just one minute across Madrid’s final five league games of the calendar year partially due to a risk of aggravating the existing injury and thanks in no small part to Rodrygo’s much-improved form.

Sensing an opportunity to pounce on an under-appreciated asset, Napoli were one of “several” European sides credited with interest in Mastantuono by MARCA. Real Madrid’s answer has been swift and definitive: the teenager isn’t going anywhere. Napoli and any other keen suitor weren’t even given the chance to table a formal offer, be that for a loan or permanent deal.

The La Liga giants made Mastantuono the most expensive sale in Argentine soccer history at 18 with the view for a “long-term future.” Alonso is still easing the versatile winger back from his groin issue, which is a delicate type of injury that requires constant monitoring.

Madrid have a general disdain for the winter window. Martin Ødegaard was the last first-team player to either join or leave the club mid-season when he secured a loan move to Arsenal in January 2021. There is expected to be similarly minimal action in 2026—despite some glaring needs—and Mastantuono will have to set about achieving his ambitious goals from within the Spanish capital.

Franco Mastantuono Aiming for Lionel Messi’s World Cup Record

Franco Mastantuono, Lionel Messi
Franco Mastantuono (left) admitted that Lionel Messi is his idol. / Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images

Beyond regaining his full fitness and re-establishing himself in Real Madrid’s first team, Mastantuono has some obvious international ambitions. The youngster broke into Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina team over the summer, earning his first cap in June before making his maiden start in September against Venezuela.

Injury has prevented a recall for Mastantuono, who is competing with the likes of Como’s royally in-form Nico Paz—a potential Real Madrid teammate in the near future. On top of the honor of representing the reigning world champions on the global stage, a World Cup call-up would offer Mastantuono the chance to topple one of Lionel Messi’s records.

Should Scaloni not only include the Real Madrid forward in his roster but also hand him an appearance in Argentina’s opening fixture against Algeria, Mastantuono would surpass Messi as the youngest male player to ever appear for his nation at the World Cup.

Still only 18 and immensely talented, there is no reason for Mastantuono to check his ambitions—unless they include leaving Real Madrid, which appears to be increasingly unlikely.

Youngest Argentines in Men’s World Cup History

Player

World Cup

Age

1. Lionel Messi

2006

18 years and 357 days

2. Roberto Irañeta

1934

19 years and 67 days

3. Oscar Más

1966

19 years and 257 days

4. Mario Kempes

1974

19 years and 335 days

5. Juan Oleniak

1962

20 years and 29 days

Data via Transfermarkt. Franco Mastantuono would be 18 years and 307 days old for Argentina’s first World Cup fixture in 2026.

GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

