Real Madrid’s Response to Kylian Mbappe Saga Sets Up Nervous Summer

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly been summoned for crunch talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez over his recent controversies.

The Frenchman has found himself at the heart of plenty of the drama that has engulfed the Bernabéu in 2026. Having been criticized for his behavior while out injured, Mbappé was whistled upon his return to action at the weekend, after which he took aim at manager Álvaro Arbeloa’s decision to start him on the bench.

While Pérez was already planning a meeting with Mbappé to try and help him navigate the controversies, his comments against Arbeloa have sparked fresh concern by those upstairs at the Bernabéu and AS state Pérez has scheduled a priority meeting with the striker.

The president and those around him have grown concerned by the state of Mbappé’s relationship with a number of key figures. Alongside a strained relationship with Arbeloa, his behavior is thought to have frustrated several teammates and coaching staff.

Madrid officials need to find out what is going on with Mbappé and, most importantly, whether the situation can be fixed.

Could Real Madrid Sell Mbappé?

Mbappé insists he is happy at Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The report goes on to stress that Madrid still view Mbappé as the focal point of their project, while Pérez’s recent press conference saw him describe the France international as the best player in the world—a stance he is known to hold privately.

There is, therefore, no desire to part ways with Mbappé, who remains under contract until 2029. Crucially, however, it is stressed that nobody in the locker room is seen as untouchable.

Pérez has not shied away from tough decisions in the past and, when backed into a corner by other superstars, has regularly put Madrid first. The departures of both Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 and Sergio Ramos in 2021 are used as evidence that Madrid would offload Mbappé if they deemed it necessary.

“Drastic decisions,” like selling Mbappé, have not been ruled out on Madrid’s quest to restore order behind the scenes, although everything will be done to try and prevent the situation from reaching that point of no return.

If Madrid did choose to sell Mbappé, the logistics of any deal would then come into question. Clearly, he would be hugely expensive, not only in transfer fees but in wages, drastically limiting the potential suitors.

Mbappé has, himself, insisted he does not want to leave. “Why would I?” he shrugged at the end of his explosive press appearance.

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