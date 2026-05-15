Kylian Mbappe’s Explosive Comments Bring Real Madrid Rift Into the Open

Kylian Mbappé told reporters that he is “the fourth-choice striker” at Real Madrid, in the aftermath of Thursday night’s 2–0 victory over Real Oviedo, adding to the off-field drama surrounding the club.

Madrid made light work of La Liga’s bottom club, sealing the win with goals from Gonzalo García and Jude Bellingham. However, it was still a tough night at the Bernabéu, as several stars faced jeers from the crowd in their first outing since the Clásico defeat that confirmed Barcelona’s title.

Mbappé started the match on the bench, having missed the two previous matches, including El Clásico, with a hamstring issue. The French superstar entered the pitch midway through the second half, but was greeted with a chorus of boos from the home support and was regularly whistled throughout the rest of the game.

The reaction comes as little surprise, given that millions people have signed a petition calling for Mbappé’s Real Madrid exit, amid a season mired in disappointed and controversy.

The striker, who was included as captain in France’s 26-man World Cup roster announced on Thursday, bagged the assist for Bellingham’s goal on 80 minutes, but couldn’t add to his league-leading tally of 24 this season.

Mbappé did, however, ensure he stole the headlines after the match.

Mbappé’s Candid Mixed Zone Appearance

🗣️ Mbappé sobre su suplencia frente al Real Oviedo: "Estoy muy bien. Hoy no he sido titular porque Arbeloa me ha dicho que soy el cuarto delantero de la plantilla".



#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/RBousiSOMQ — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 14, 2026

When asked about his fitness after the match, Mbappé insisted he had been ready to start but was bumped down the pecking order by Álvaro Arbeloa.

“I’m 100% fine” he said. “I haven’t played because the manager told me I’m the fourth-choice striker in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vini and Gonzalo. I was ready to start, it’s his decision and you always have to respect it. I’m not angry.”

The comments raised eyebrows, as the club’s highest-paid player continued to double down, speaking apparently without filter as he addressed his and Madrid’s situation, telling reporters in the mixed zone: “I prefer to speak here, with my own mouth. That way it’s clearer. My only responsibility is to play well and give everything for the badge.”

Asked what it’s like to be “fourth-choice,” Mbappé replied: “Ask the manager. What do you want me to say?

“I was ready to start, but it’s his decision. I can’t be angry with the manager. You always have to respect a manager’s opinion. I'll just work hard in training and matches, hoping to become a starter.”

In comments that appeared to be a direct slight on Arbeloa, Mbappé assessed Madrid’s disappointing season by saying: “We started the season well, in La Liga, in the Champions League ... but we lost it in the second half [of the campaign]. And it hurts a lot, because I feel we had a clear playing style and we let it slip away.”

Meanwhile, on the two managers he has played under this season, he said: “I have a great relationship with Xabi [Alonso], he’s going to be a great coach. But that’s in the past and we have to look ahead.

“I have no problem with Arbeloa. You have to respect him. You have to accept the coach’s philosophy, and I have to do my best to play ahead of Vini, Gonzalo and Mastantuono.”

When asked if he had been hurt by the manager’s recent comments, Mbappé joked: “I have French TV, I don't have Spanish TV at home. So I don’t know what he said!”

Arbeloa Insists ‘I Decide the Team’

Álvaro Arbeloa addressed Mbappé’s explosive claims in his post-match press conference. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In his post-match press conference, Arbeloa initially disputed Mbappé’s claims.

“He must not have understood correctly,” the Madrid boss insisted. “I don’t know what to tell you, I didn’t tell him he’s the fourth-choice striker.”

However, when pressed on the matter, Arbeloa hit back insisting he is the one responsible for team selection and the players need to live with it.

“If I don’t play him, he can’t play,” Arbeloa said. “I decide; I’m the coach. I spoke with him earlier, and I don’t know how he might have interpreted it. He shouldn’t have started today because it’s not a matter of life or death. We have a match on Sunday, and he’ll definitely be the starting striker.

“Seven days later, he’ll have earned his place as the starting striker. I decide who plays. I understand that whoever isn’t playing isn’t happy. I can understand that he’s not happy, but it’s a decision based on the circumstances. I didn’t want to take any risks. It was the most logical, common-sense thing to do.

“I said that a player who couldn’t even make the bench four days ago should come on in the second half. He’ll start on Sunday. Gonzalo deserved to play today. I understand that those who don’t start aren’t happy. But as long as I’m in this position, I’m going to make the decisions. If they like it, fine. If not, they can wait until next time.”

When asked about Mbappe’s comments that Madrid have fallen off in the second half of the season, Arbeloa snapped back at his No. 9.

“I’d be happy if he thinks that. He’s probably scored many more goals in the first half of the season than in the second,” Arbeloa concluded.

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