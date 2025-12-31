Real Madrid Legend Roberto Carlos Rushed in for Emergency Heart Surgery
Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos was rushed in for emergency surgery on his heart during a trip to his homeland.
Now 52 years old, Carlos is widely hailed as one of the greatest left backs in history after an 11-year spell with Madrid which yielded four La Liga titles and three Champions League triumphs from 1996–2007.
According to EL MUNDO, Carlos had traveled to São Paulo for a family vacation when he underwent a routine check-up for a possible blood clot in his leg. During those tests, it was discovered that the World Cup winner’s heart was not functioning properly.
Carlos was quickly rushed in for what is described as emergency surgery to address the issue.
AS add that a complication extended the procedure from 40 minutes up to three hours but, thankfully, all appears to be well.
Due to the complication, MARCA predict Carlos will be kept in hospital for the next two days for monitoring.
Contacted for comment by the Spanish paper, Carlos is quoted as saying: “I’m fine now and under close surveillance.”
While most famously associated with Real Madrid, Carlos’s European career began with Inter, but he spent just one season with the Italian giants before tactical differences prompted a blockbuster switch to the Bernabéu.
Carlos made a total of 527 appearances for Madrid, recording 69 goals and 117 assists across a glittering career which also took him to Fenerbahçe, Corinthians and Anzhi Makhachkala before his retirement in 2012.
He immediately transitioned into management and even came out of retirement as a player-coach for Delhi Dynamos in the 2015–16 season, but has spent his recent years as an ambassador for Real Madrid.
On the international stage, Carlos is among the most famous names in Brazil history. In 127 appearances for the Seleção, he won two Copa América titles and was part of the side that won the 2002 World Cup.