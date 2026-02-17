Jude Bellingham Suffers ‘Injury Setback’ At the Worst Time for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is now reportedly looking at a two-month layoff after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old hobbled off the pitch in Los Blancos’ 2–1 win over Rayo Vallecano, fighting back tears as he clutched his left hamstring. The club later confirmed Bellingham sustained a “semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg,” an injury that was expected to keep him out of action for four weeks.

Except his stay in the infirmary has doubled in length. The Athletic report Bellingham told a source he could be out for up to eight weeks, a timeline more in line with a Grade 2 injury than a mild strain or Grade 1.

If it indeed takes the England international a full two months to recover, Real Madrid will be without their best playmaker for a crucial run in their 2025–26 campaign that could make or break their silverware chances.

What Games Will Jude Bellingham Miss for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham for the foreseeable future. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The worsening severity of Bellingham’s injury rules him out of more Real Madrid games than expected. Originally, the team hoped to get the No. 10 back in the early days of next month, aiming for a return against Celta Vigo on March 7. Now, the midfielder could miss the month entirety.

Should Bellingham need the full eight weeks to recover, he will be stuck in the infirmary for a slew of La Liga games, including an all-important Madrid derby coming just before the March international break.

To make matters worse, Bellingham would be unable to play in the Champions League round of 16 if Los Blancos advance. Both legs of the tie come in the middle of March, a deadline the Englishman will fail to meet if he is out for two months.

Opponent Competition Date Valencia (A) La Liga Feb. 8 Real Sociedad (H) La Liga Feb. 14 Benfica (A) Champions League Feb. 17 Osasuna (A) La Liga Feb. 21 Benfica (H) Champions League Feb. 25 Getafe (H) La Liga March 2 Celta Vigo (A) La Liga March 7 TBD* Champions League March 10–11 Elche (H) La Liga March 15 TBD* Champions League March 17–18 Atlético Madrid (H) La Liga March 22

*Potential Champions League round of 16 tie should Real Madrid advance past the knockout phase playoffs.

Real Madrid’s Silverware Chances Hinge on March Results

Real Madrid currently sit at the La Liga summit. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Losing Bellingham for four weeks was less than ideal for Real Madrid, but rather manageable given their schedule. Without Copa del Rey action thrown into their match calendar, the 15-time European champions only play five matches in February, and three come against inferior La Liga teams.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s men already dispatched Valencia and Real Sociedad without Bellingham, and should have little trouble getting past an underwhelming Osasuna side to close out the month. Two matches against Benfica in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs pose more of a threat, but Arda Güler is a suitable enough replacement to plug the hole left by his teammate in the midfield.

Having to continue on without Bellingham for potentially the entirety of March, though, is an excruciating blow for Real Madrid. A potential Champions League round of 16 tie and four La Liga matches, including the Madrid derby, await the team next month; a slate of fixtures that could decide whether the team has a real chance of lifting a major trophy this season.

Going up against the likes of Atlético Madrid and potentially Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 are games crying out for Bellingham’s skillset. Güler does not bring the same threat in open play that the England international does, either with his playmaking or finishing. The Turkish youngster also does not cover nearly as much ground as his fellow midfielder.

Arbeloa will be praying Bellingham returns at least for the Madrid derby; dropped points against Diego Simeone’s men could open the door for Barcelona to reclaim the edge in the La Liga title race, and the Spanish crown is Real Madrid’s best chance at lifting silverware this season.

