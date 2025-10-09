Real Madrid Star Admits to Retirement Talks After Latest Major Injury
Éder Militão admitted he debated “leaving football” after suffering two major knee injuries in back-to-back seasons.
The Real Madrid defender missed nearly all of the 2023–24 campaign with an ACL injury in his left knee, confining him to the sidelines for 214 days. Militão then suffered an identical injury, this time in his right knee, last season.
The second ACL injury kept the Brazil international out of action for 234 days, leaving Carlo Ancelotti without his best center back for almost the entirety of his final two campaigns in charge of the Spanish giants.
Militão, who has since recovered and is once again playing at top form for Los Blancos, revealed he could not help but consider hanging up his boots during his most recent lengthy layoff.
“With my second injury, a lot went through my mind,” Militão said while on international duty with Brazil. “I thought about leaving football because it’s not easy, but with the help of my wife, my daughter and my teammates, I’m here today to play well.”
The 27-year-old earned his first Brazil call-up since his return and will represent the Seleção in international friendlies against South Korea and Japan during the October window.
Militão: On the Other Side of ‘Two Very Complicated’ Injuries
For much of the last two years, Militão could only sit back and watch Real Madrid play while he was stuck in the infirmary. Being unable to help the team took a toll on the defender.
“It’s been two tough years, with two very complicated injuries. You face the second one differently because you already know the process,” Militão said.
“It’s not easy. You have to stay close to your family, to God. It takes away your routine, what you’re used to doing—training. Suddenly, you’re at home, depending on others to help you.
“Thank God, I recovered from both injuries and returned to my best level, which isn’t easy,” he finished.
Militão has been a standout player for Los Blancos in their 2025–26 campaign, bringing some much-needed defensive stability to Xabi Alonso’s backline. The Brazilian has played 90 minutes in six of his seven appearances this season and even bagged the winner against in Real Madrid’s 2–0 win over Espanyol.
The center back will hope to translate his strong club start to the Brazil national team as he reunites with former boss Ancelotti for the first time while wearing a yellow shirt.