Worst Case Scenario? Real Madrid Suffer Triple Injury Blow for Spanish Super Cup Final
Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Rodrygo, Antonio Rüdiger and Raúl Asencio ahead of their bout with Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Xabi Alonso’s men overcame rivals Atlético Madrid 2–1 on Thursday evening to book a Clásico final for Spain’s first major trophy of 2025–26. Los Blancos’ triumph at Alinma Bank Stadium was marred, though, by fresh injury concerns.
Both Rüdiger and Asencio were forced to come off the pitch in the 69th minute. The Germany international, who was a doubt for the semifinal bout due to discomfort in his knee, appears the worse off between the two, and will undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injury.
Asencio’s problem was much less severe, per COPE, and Real Madrid are optimistic the defender will be ready to play in Sunday’s final. If Rüdiger cannot join him on the pitch, then Dean Huijsen is in line to make his first appearance of the new year against the mighty attack of Barcelona.
A setback in Asencio’s recovery, though, could force Alonso to once again deploy fullback Álvaro Carreras at center back. Natural midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is also an option; both players finished out Thursday’s Madrid derby in central defense due to the team’s injury woes at the back.
Rolling out such a makeshift backline against the likes of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres could spell disaster for Real Madrid. Bad news from Los Blancos’ medical staff in the coming days could be the difference between Spanish Super Cup glory or a runners-up medal.
Question Marks Surround Rodrygo, Mbappé’s Statuses
Perhaps even a bigger blow than a serious injury to either Rüdiger or Asencio is losing Rodrygo for the Clásico final. The Brazil international received treatment on the pitch after a duel with Julián Alvarez in the later stages of the semifinals before he was substituted in the 87th minute.
COPE report Rodrygo is dealing with hamstring discomfort and faces a late fitness test that will determine his involvement in the Spanish Super Cup final. The winger has been in exceptional form for Real Madrid, recording six goal contributions in his last five starts.
Alonso cannot afford to lose Rodrygo’s production given Vinicius Junior’s struggles in front of goal. The No. 7 has not found the back of the net in his last 15 appearances in a white shirt.
Real Madrid will be holding their breath as Rodrygo undergoes further testing in the lead-up to the team’s clash with Barcelona. They will also be holding out hope that Kylian Mbappé can feature.
The Frenchman, who originally did not travel with the Spanish giants due to a knee injury, made the unexpected trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia ahead of the final. Alonso confirmed Mbappé is “a lot better” and “feeling good.”
It remains to be seen, though, if the club’s leading goalscorer will be fit enough to start against the Catalans.