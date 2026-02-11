Real Madrid Target Handed ‘Transfer Ultimatum’ That Signals a New Era

With Borussia Dortmund’s support, Real Madrid have reportedly given defensive target Nico Schlotterbeck until the March international break to decide whether he wants to make the move to the Spanish capital.

Schlotterbeck sits on Los Blancos’ shortlist of potential defensive reinforcements coming during the summer transfer window. The team is in the market for an experienced, aggressive center back to further bolster what has become a floundering backline in recent years.

With Jérémy Jacquet, Marc Guéhi and Dayot Upamecano now off the table, the 15-time European champions have seemingly turned their full attention on Schlotterbeck. According to SPORT BILD, the club has given the Germany international a March deadline to determine if his future lies with BVB or if he is open to donning a white shirt in 2026–27.

Both Dortmund and Real Madrid have supposedly “agreed” on the ultimatum and discussions between the two parties have been “respectful and harmonious.”

Real Madrid’s Future Relies on the Summer Transfer Window

Real Madrid are circling around Nico Schlotterbeck. | Gabriel Calvino Alonso/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s midfield and defensive deficiencies have been on full display over the last season and a half. The club thought bringing in Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras last summer would at least fix their woes at the back, but injuries and inconsistent performances once again made it clear that the Spanish giants need to invest in some new faces during the upcoming transfer window.

That’s where Schlotterbeck comes in. The 26-year-old, who is under contract with Dortmund until June 2027, fits the profile of an intelligent, physical center back that could partner Éder Militão or Dean Huijsen with ease. He also is confident with the ball at his feet and can initiate attacks from deep inside his own half.

Although he does not come as highly touted as Guéhi or have the same ceiling—and youth—as Jacquet, Schlotterbeck is a vast improvement from the aging David Alaba or emergency center back Aurélien Tchouaméni.

A failure to sign Schlotterbeck—or at least another experienced center back—could leave Los Blancos once again without the proper personnel to claim championship glory in both Spain and Europe. If last season and the first half of 2025–26 has shown anything, it is that Real Madrid’s makeshift backline is not strong enough to bring home silverware, and the team’s star-studded attack isn’t strong enough to outweigh such systemic issues at the back.

How Schlotterbeck’s Potential Arrival Impacts Fringe Players

David Alaba (left) and Antonio Rüdiger are set to become free agents this summer. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Should Schlotterbeck decide to initiate the process of moving to the Spanish capital, the German defender will surely push at least one player out the door. Real Madrid are not expected to renew Alaba’s contract and are preparing to bid farewell to the Austrian at the end of the season.

Antonio Rüdiger is also in the final five months of his contract with the Spanish giants. The 32-year-old’s future has yet to be decided, but the arrival of one—or possibly two—defensive reinforcements next summer could pave the way for his exit.

Question marks also surround Dani Carvajal’s future at the Bernabéu. The six-time Champions League winner is set to become a free agent this summer as well, and if his current lack of minutes is any indication, his time in a white shirt could be coming to an end, especially if he suffers more fitness setbacks as the season progresses.

The veterans’ potential exits would signal a continuation of the new era unfolding throughout the Spanish capital, one that prioritizes players of the future over club icons.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE