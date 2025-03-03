Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Combined XI: Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
Some of the best players in European soccer are set to clash when Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid meet in the Champions League round of 16.
For the first time since 2017, the Champions League knockout stage features a Madrid derby. After Real Madrid eliminated Manchester City from the competition in the knockout phase playoffs, the defending European champions were pitted against their La Liga rivals in the round of 16. Atlético Madrid come into the fixture with just one defeat in their last 26 matches across all competitions.
Both teams' recent form in the Champions League comes from their star-studded squads. From Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann up top to Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Le Normand at the back, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have top-quality players at every position. Los Blancos will be missing the suspended Jude Bellingham, though, for the first leg of the tie.
Check out SI Soccer's combined XI ahead of the highly anticipated Madrid derby.
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Combined XI (4-2-2)
GK: Jan Oblak—The 32-year-old has the edge over Thibaut Courtois. Oblak has kept 13 clean sheets in La Liga and the Champions League compared to Courtois's nine. He has also conceded 18 goals across both competitions while the Real Madrid keeper has let in 32.
RB: Nahuel Molina—With Dani Carvajal out for the season, Molina is easily the best right back in both squads. Not only is he a better defender than Lucas Vázquez, but he is also better in the attack. Molina scored against Paris Saint-Germain and has three assists to his name in La Liga this season.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The Germany international is the backbone of Real Madrid's defense and has performed on the biggest of stages even with a makeshift backline as his supporting cast. Rüdiger is always a threat on set pieces as well and scored two goals during the league phase.
CB: Robin Le Normand—Le Normand has been the most consistent of Diego Simeone's big three signings this summer. The Euro 2024 winner is a huge reason why Atlético Madrid have conceded the least goals in La Liga this season (16) and he continues to excel in Simeone's disciplined system.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Mendy has not had a great season by any means, but he is still the best option between the two squads. Real Madrid already won two Champions League titles with the Frenchman at left back and his strong defensive efforts typically make up for his underwhelming attacking abilities.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian started off slow this season, but he still always delivers in the Champions League. Rodrygo already recorded four goals and two assists in Real Madrid's European campaign in just six starts.
CM: Fede Valverde—Valverde might have been stuck playing as a right back this season, but he shines no matter where he is on the pitch. The Uruguayan's work rate is second to none and his ability to control the tempo of a match is reminiscent of Toni Kroos in the middle of the park.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—Although the Argentine does not have many eye-catching statistics this season, he is still Simeone's best midfielder. De Paul is a nightmare to play against and should have no trouble using his intelligence and defensive prowess to silence a Real Madrid attack without Bellingham.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—It is no secret the winger has struggled to produce in La Liga, but he still is one of the best players left in the Champions League. Vinícius Júnior already scored seven goals in the competition, more than any player on Atlético Madrid.
ST: Antoine Griezmann—Griezmann comes into the round of 16 as Atlético Madrid's leading goalscorer in the Champions League with six goals. Even when he is not finding the back of the net, the Frenchman is linking up with Julián Alvarez to get Los Colchoneros on the scoresheet.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is fresh off scoring a hat trick to eliminate Manchester City in the Champions League. Not only is the 26-year-old Real Madrid's best goalscorer, but he also ranks eighth among the competition's all-time top scorers.