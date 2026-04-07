Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Often dubbed the European Clásico, clashes between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich always shake the foundation of the European stage.

The most decorated clubs in Spanish and German soccer know each other better than anyone else in the Champions League. In fact, the two have met 28 times, the most common matchup in the competition’s history.

The staggering number is set to increase once again after Real Madrid and Bayern Munich face off in the 2025–26 Champions League quarterfinals. The two clubs will be eager to write another must-see chapter of their European rivalry, one that ends with a place in the semifinals for the victor while the loser sees its path to Budapest cut short.

Here is a look back at the thrilling Champions League matchup over the years.

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Five Classic Matches

5. Bayern Munich 1–1 Real Madrid - March 31, 1976

There’s nothing quite like the first edition of an epic European rivalry. The two clubs clashed for the first time ever in the first leg of the 1975–76 semifinals, and the match ended all square.



Real Madrid got off to a dream start in front of a home crowd, with Roberto Martínez giving them the lead just seven minutes into the fixture. That was all the scoring the hosts could muster, though, before Gerd Müller bagged the equalizer on the brink of halftime.



Perhaps even more memorable than the soccer played that night was the Real Madrid fan that rushed onto the pitch after the final whistle and punched the referee.



Bayern Munich went on to win the second leg 2–0 and advance to the final, where they ended their campaign with European glory.

4. Bayern Munich 3–2 Real Madrid - March 2, 1988

Bayern Munich hosted Real Madrid in a rare-snow game. | Bongarts/Getty Images

It’s not often you see a Champions League match played in the snow, but the first leg of the 1987–88 quarterfinals unfolded on a partially white pitch in Germany.



Bayern Munich dominated the game from the opening whistle and found themselves up 3–0 by the 47th minute. Completely in the driver’s seat, the hosts took their foot off the gas ever so slightly, giving Los Blancos an opening to get back into the tie.



Emilio Butragueño pulled one back in the 85th minute and then Hugo Sánchez saw his free kick find the back of the net just five minutes later, suddenly changing the course of the tie—which Real Madrid would go on to win 2–0 in the second leg.

3. Real Madrid 2–1 Bayern Munich - April 25, 2012

Arjen Robben led Bayern Munich past Real Madrid in 2012. | Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

With a trip to the 2011–12 Champions League final on the line, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich squared off at the Bernabéu. The visitors came into the second leg up 2–1 on aggregate, but unlike last time out, they couldn’t keep Cristiano Ronaldo off the scoresheet.



The Portuguese forward bagged a brace, but Arjen Robben answered with a goal of his own, bringing the tie 3–3 on aggregate. Extra time unfolded without either side finding a winner, prompting a penalty shootout—the only one in the history of the tie.



Los Blancos crumbled under the bright lights, only converting one of their four attempts. Despite Iker Casillas making two saves, he could not deny Bayern Munich’s 3–1 victory in the shootout.

2. Real Madrid 4–2 Bayern Munich - April 18, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a legendary hat trick in 2017 against Bayern Munich. | TF-Images/Getty Images

Chaos unfolded in the second leg of the 2016–17 Champions League quarterfinals. Real Madrid came into the tie up 2–1 on aggregate, but by the end of 90 minutes, Bayern Munich secured a 2–1 win of their own, forcing extra time.



Ronaldo, who had already scored Real Madrid’s lone goal on the night, sprung into action to bag two more against the undermanned hosts, who saw Arturo Vidal sent packing in the 84th minute.



The hat trick from the club’s all-time leading goalscorer propelled Los Blancos to the semifinals. In case there was any doubt, though, Marco Asencio scored an insurance goal to finish off his side’s 4–2 victory.

1. Real Madrid 2–1 Bayern Munich - May 8, 2024

Joselu (left) played hero for Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Everyone remembers where they were when forgotten Real Madrid substitute Joselu scored two goals in the span of three minutes to send his side to the 2023–24 Champions League final.



Carlo Ancelotti’s men were dead in the water, eyeing a semifinal exit in front of their home crowd after Alphonso Davies bagged the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute to put Bayern Munich up 3–2 on aggregate.



Then, etching his name in the club’s folklore, Joselu fired twice in the dying moments to secure a heart-stopping, improbable victory—both on the night and in the tie—for Los Blancos, who ultimately went on to lift their 15th European title.

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Games Played: 28

28 Real Madrid Wins: 13

13 Bayern Munich Wins: 11

11 Draws: 4

Top Scorers in Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

Player Team Represented Goals Scored Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 9 Giovane Élber Bayern Munich 4 Gerd Müller Bayern Munich 3 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 3 Raúl Real Madrid 3

Stats via Transfermarkt.

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